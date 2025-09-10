Viral Vector Market Top Organizations Shaping Future Opportunities

The global viral vector market size was estimated at USD 3.10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030. Rising prevalence of genetic disorders and target diseases, coupled with advancements in digital diagnostics, is expected to drive market growth.

In addition, the growing effectiveness of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery is significantly contributing to adoption. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the viral vector market. Due to the high mortality rate of the virus, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerated research and manufacturing of SARS-CoV-2–specific vaccines. Viral vector technology proved to be a reliable platform for vaccine development.

For example, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was developed using an adenovirus vector from an existing MERS vaccine candidate, which had already undergone clinical testing. This familiarity with adenoviral properties enabled rapid commercialization, benefiting billions of people. As of November 2021, AstraZeneca reported nearly two billion doses supplied to 185 countries, marking the widest geographical coverage of any COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the pandemic also created challenges. Supply chain disruptions of critical raw materials hindered production of viral vector therapies and other biologics. Moreover, delays in clinical trials extended commercialization timelines for therapies dependent on viral vectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 48.31% share in 2022.

By application: The cell and gene therapy segment led with 65.4% share in 2022.

By end user: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of 53.1% in 2022.

By vector type: The adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment generated USD 1.47 billion in 2022, dominating the global market.

Market Performance

2022 Market Size: USD 3.10 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.35 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 11.5%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics

The growing demand for viral vectors across multiple applications has opened significant opportunities for market players. Leading companies are pursuing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their presence.

In January 2023, Forecyte Bio, a CDMO specializing in cell and gene therapies, opened a new GMP facility spanning 17,000 sq. ft. to support the manufacturing of viral vectors, cell therapies, and related products. The facility includes purpose-specific cleanrooms to streamline production.

Key Companies

Oxford Biomedica

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Biogen

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Regenxbio Inc.

uniQURE N.V.

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio)

Sanofi

Conclusion

The viral vector market is poised for robust growth, fueled by advancements in gene therapy, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and rising demand for vaccine development platforms. With expanding applications and strong investments from biopharma companies, the market is expected to play a vital role in shaping the future of advanced therapies.