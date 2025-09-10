Operational Technology Security Market expands with rising cyber threats

In 2022, the global operational technology security market was valued at USD 16.32 billion and is forecast to rise to USD 61.50 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030. This rapid expansion is being driven by the increasing digitization and connectivity of industrial control systems—including those underpinning critical infrastructure like power grids and manufacturing sectors.

The driving forces behind this upward trajectory include:

Growing risks associated with cyber threats as IT and OT (operational technology) systems converge.

Expanding digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Increasing regulatory mandates that compel organizations to enhance their OT security postures.

The proliferation of technologies like cloud computing, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) within industrial environments.

For example, a recent maturity diagnostic offering was launched to assess OT security using recognized cybersecurity frameworks and standards—targeting areas like training, asset management, access control, network security, vulnerability management, and incident response.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional leadership: North America held the largest share in 2022, accounting for over 41% of global market revenue.

Component dominance: Solutions comprised over 76% of the market in 2022, outpacing services.

Deployment preference: On-premises implementations secured more than 58% of the market share in 2022.

Enterprise segmentation: Large enterprises accounted for over 72% of the revenue in 2022.

Vertical segmentation: The oil & gas operations sector led with over 21% of global market revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

Market valuation: USD 16.32 billion in 2022.

Projection for 2030: USD 61.50 billion, with a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030.

These organizations represent a mix of established cybersecurity specialists and firms with strong footprints in industrial or hybrid security environments.

Key Companies:

The market’s key contributors are:

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Darktrace Holdings Limited

Fortinet, Inc.

Forcepoint

Nozomi Networks Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Zscaler, Inc.

These companies collectively deliver a diverse range of security products and solutions—from network and endpoint defenses to identity protection, asset monitoring, incident response, and managed services tailored for OT environments.

Conclusion

The operational technology security market is poised for a remarkable growth trajectory, underpinned by accelerating industrial digitization, IT-OT integration, and the mounting urgency to safeguard critical infrastructure. Forecasts suggest the market could expand nearly fourfold—rising from approximately USD 16.32 billion in 2022 to USD 61.50 billion by 2030, growing at a strong CAGR of 18.2%. Solutions continue to dominate the product mix, but with increasing market maturity, managed and tailored services may become more prominent.

North America remains the most significant region in terms of revenue, while large enterprises and oil & gas operations have shown the highest demand for OT security offerings. Looking ahead, advancement in AI, cloud, and IoT technologies will both heighten threats and enhance security capabilities—forcing organizations to adapt swiftly. Businesses operating in this segment are positioned to capture value by innovating across solutions, services, and deployment models, but they must remain agile amid evolving regulations, tech adoption, and cyber-risk landscapes.

