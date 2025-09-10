Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Systems Market grows with sustained-release tech

The global ophthalmic drug delivery systems market was estimated at USD 15.76 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow to USD 16.99 billion by 2025, before reaching USD 23.36 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2025 and 2030.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America ophthalmic drug delivery systems market dominated the market, accounting for a 56.91% share in 2024.

The U.S. ophthalmic drug delivery systems market is experiencing strong growth.

Based on delivery route, the intraocular segment dominated the market and accounted for a 54.06% share in 2024 due to its ability to directly provide targeted and sustained drug release into the eye.

Based on production technology, the formulation segment held the largest market share of 22.16% in 2024.

Based on material, the hydrogels dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 17.32% in 2024 due to their ability to provide controlled and sustained drug release.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 15.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market USD 23.36 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Although detailed market share percentages are not provided in the available extracts, key industry players are consistently cited across sources. They include:

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Bausch Health, Carl Zeiss AG, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others. These firms are noted as leading the sector through heavy investment in R&D, strategic partnerships, and adept navigation of regulatory frameworks

Additional important participants include Apotex Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Bayer AG, DifGen Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genentech, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Iskon Remedies, Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc., Mati Therapeutics, Inc., Merck KGaA, MgShell S.R.L., Nicox SA, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Oculis SA, and others

Conclusion

In summary, the ophthalmic drug delivery systems market is experiencing impressive upward momentum, with market size estimates ranging from USD 23.36 billion to USD 25.79 billion by 2030, depending on the forecast assumptions. Growth drivers are rooted in the rising incidence of ocular disorders such as glaucoma and macular degeneration, combined with accelerating innovation in delivery mechanisms—from eye drops to advanced inserts and contact lens-based systems. As companies intensify R&D investments and forge strategic collaborations, the competitive landscape is poised for heightened differentiation and specialization. This dynamic outlook underscores the sector’s robust potential and suggests sustained interest from both clinical researchers and pharmaceutical stakeholders alike.

