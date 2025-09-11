Automated Passenger Counting System Market 2030: Transforming Airport Operations

Automated Passenger Counting System Market Overview

The global automated passenger counting (APC) system market was valued at USD 7.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market’s growth is largely driven by the rising need for efficient public transportation management in increasingly congested urban areas.

As urban populations continue to expand, public transportation authorities are under pressure to enhance operational efficiency. APC systems help operators gather real-time data on passenger volume, which supports improved route planning, optimized resource allocation, and better service reliability. These improvements not only enhance the passenger experience but also contribute to lowering operational costs through smarter resource utilization.

The broader shift towards data-driven decision-making further accelerates the adoption of these systems. APC technologies deliver precise, reliable data that transportation agencies use to analyze peak usage times, passenger behavior trends, and overall demand. This enables informed decision-making that improves both service performance and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, government initiatives aimed at improving public transit infrastructure are contributing to market growth. Many national and regional governments are implementing policies that support the deployment of APC systems to manage passenger flow, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve the overall quality of transportation services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the APC market in 2023, accounting for over 33% of the global share , driven by demand for improved passenger experience and convenience. The systems enable real-time updates through mobile apps, online platforms, and display systems.

By type, display systems held the largest market share in 2023 at over 34% , driven by the rising need to deliver real-time travel information such as vehicle occupancy, arrival times, and delays.

By technology, infrared sensors dominated the market with a 38% share in 2023. Their precision and reliability in detecting individual heat signatures make them ideal for crowded or high-traffic environments.

Railways represented the largest application segment in 2023. The accuracy of infrared-based systems in tracking passenger movement in rail settings continues to support their widespread adoption.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2023 Market Size : USD 7.69 Billion

: USD 7.69 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 14.03 Billion

: USD 14.03 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 9.6%

: 9.6% Leading Region (2023): North America

Key Companies in the Automated Passenger Counting System Market

Leading players in the global APC market include:

Clever Devices Ltd

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A.

HELLA AGLAIA MOBILE VISION GMBH

Hitachi, Ltd.

innovation in traffic systems SE

iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors

R2P GMBH

Siemens Mobility

Trapeze Group

These companies are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and technology integration to strengthen their market positions.

Notable Developments:

In May 2024 , UK rail operator Northern deployed AI-powered passenger detection on eight trains to improve service scheduling and operational efficiency. Collaborators included Icomera and DG8 .

, UK rail operator deployed AI-powered passenger detection on eight trains to improve service scheduling and operational efficiency. Collaborators included and . In September 2022, Eurotech introduced the DynaGATE 10-14, an IEC 62443-4-2 certified AI gateway designed for rail and road applications, integrating advanced AI and computer vision for edge computing.

Conclusion

The automated passenger counting system market is experiencing robust growth, supported by urbanization, the demand for efficient transportation, and a global shift towards data-driven and sustainable solutions. As government initiatives and technological advancements continue to align with these trends, the market is set to expand steadily through 2030. Key industry players are leveraging AI, IoT, and sensor-based technologies to enhance system accuracy and reliability, ensuring continued innovation and adoption across global transit networks.