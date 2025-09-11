Oral Appliances Market Gains Momentum with Innovative Sleep Solutions

In 2023, the global oral appliance market was valued at USD 908.7 million. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72% from 2024 to 2030, reaching around USD 1.4 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by growing awareness of sleep-related disorders, especially obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), as well as increased demand for non-invasive treatments. Technological advancements, better product design focused on comfort, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and the presence of established market participants all contribute to the market’s upward trajectory

Key Market Trends & Insights

Geographic leadership: North America held the largest revenue share in 2023, with the U.S. as the primary contributor

Product dominance: Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) accounted for the largest share of the market, representing 69.0% of revenue in 2023

Distribution channels: The direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment led sales, capturing the largest share among distribution methods

End-use segment: Hospitals and clinics were the main purchasers of oral appliances in 2023

Broader enhancements: Market growth is also fueled by technological innovation—such as 3D printing and smart-device integration—improvements in comfort, favorable policies, and support for alternatives to CPAP therapy

Demographic influence: The rising global geriatric population significantly contributes to market demand. OSA affects 13% to 32% of individuals aged 65 and older, and with the elderly population expected to double in share—from 12% to 22%—its impact is substantial

Market Size & Forecast

2023: Market valued at USD 908.7 million

2024 (estimate): Approximately USD 970.7 million

2030 projection: Around USD 1.4 billion, based on a 5.72% CAGR from 2024 to 2030

Regional drivers: North America remains the largest market, while Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to register significant growth.

Europe benefits from increased awareness and evolving technologies; Asia Pacific gains momentum through awareness expansion, improved healthcare infrastructure, and events showcasing new developments

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

These companies contribute through innovations, product launches, regulatory approvals, and geographic expansion. For example, in November 2022, one company received U.S. FDA clearance for a newly refined appliance that was notably more compact—by nearly 13%—than previous models, aligning with Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) coding guidelines

Key Companies

ResMed Inc.

ProSomnus

Vivos Therapeutics

SomnoMed

Glidewell

Airway Management (TAP)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Whole You)

Achaemenid, LLC

Apnea Sciences

Signifier Medical Technologies

Conclusion

Overall, the oral appliances market is on a steady growth path, poised to expand from USD 908.7 million in 2023 to around USD 1.4 billion by 2030. This momentum is primarily underpinned by rising awareness of sleep apnea, especially among aging populations, preference for less invasive solutions, and sustained technological advancements. North America continues to lead the market, but robust growth is expected in Europe and Asia Pacific, driven by increased healthcare investments and innovation showcases. Leading firms in this field are front and center—innovating in device design, securing regulatory endorsements, and refining channels to meet evolving patient needs.

