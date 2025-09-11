Organ Preservation Market Expands with Advancements in Transplant Tech

The global organ preservation market was valued at USD 273.0 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 411.8 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 % between 2025 and 2030. This upward trajectory is driven by rising demand for organ transplants, advances in preservation technologies, a growing elderly population, and supportive government policies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America led the global organ preservation market, capturing a 45.3 % revenue share.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to grow fastest, with an expected CAGR of 6.1 % over the forecast period.

Among solutions, the University of Wisconsin (UW) formulation dominated in 2024 with a 36.0 % market share.

Static cold storage was the most widely used preservation technique, contributing 45.1 % of market share in 2024.

In terms of organ type, kidneys accounted for the largest portion at 34.5 % in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 273.0 million

2030 projected size: USD 411.8 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.2 %

North America was the largest region in 2024

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth

Additional factors accelerating demand include a rising number of organ transplants: the United Network for Organ Sharing recorded 42,887 transplants in the U.S. in 2022—a 3.7 % increase from the prior year—largely due to chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension boosting organ failure.

Technological enhancements in machine perfusion are contributing to improved organ survival rates and transplant outcomes, spurring investment and interest in the field.

Demographic trends also play a critical role: with projections indicating that 20 % of the U.S. population will be aged 65 or older by 2024, age-related conditions driving transplant demand are expected to grow, particularly for kidney, liver, and heart transplants.

Governments are reinforcing market momentum through initiatives that increase organ donation awareness and funding; for example, India’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation committed approximately USD 924 million in 2023 to bolster healthcare services and promote organ donation.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The University of Wisconsin (UW) solution played a central role in expanding preservation times for organs like kidneys and livers, with recent enhancements—including added trophic factors—boosting efficacy and helping address organ scarcity.

Perfadex is the fastest-growing solution, expected to post the highest CAGR (~7.4 %) over the forecast period. It’s widely used in lung preservation to reduce reperfusion injury and enhance transplant viability.

Static cold storage remains the backbone of preservation methods thanks to its simplicity and decades-long record of effectiveness in minimizing cellular metabolism and ischemic damage.

Normothermic machine perfusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7.2 %, offering real-time physiological maintenance, organ assessment, and rehabilitation opportunities—especially valuable for marginal organs.

Kidneys dominated by share in 2024, driven by rising ESRD prevalence tied to diabetes and hypertension and the high transplant volume.

Heart preservation is anticipated to grow rapidly (CAGR ~6.8 %), fueled by increasing coronary disease and heart failure, making advanced preservation increasingly critical.

Regionally, North America—with its advanced healthcare infrastructure, R&D investment, and strong organ donation programs—stood as the largest market in 2024.

In the U.S., approximately 40,000 organ transplants annually, along with preservation technology advancements and growing public awareness, are boosting demand for effective preservation solutions.

Europe also held a significant position in 2024, supported by strong regulatory frameworks and ongoing preservation research improving transplant success.

Within Asia Pacific, India is positioned for the quickest growth, thanks to rising healthcare spending and government-backed organ donation initiatives enhancing access and viability of preserved organs.

Key Organ Preservation Companies:

Prominent players shaping this market include:

XVIVO

TransMedics, Inc.

21st Century Medicine

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

Global Transplant Solutions

Organ Recovery Systems

CryoLife, Inc. (Artivion, Inc)

Paragonix Technologies, Inc. (acquired by Getinge)

Conclusion

Overall, the organ preservation market is on a strong growth trajectory, underpinned by surging transplant demand, advancing preservation technologies, shifting demographics, and enabling policy frameworks. Legacy solutions like the UW formulation and static cold storage remain foundational, while innovations such as machine perfusion and lung-specific solutions (e.g., Perfadex) are gaining momentum. North America retains market dominance, yet Asia Pacific—particularly India—is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Key companies are actively driving innovation through strategic developments and collaborations, positioning the market for sustained expansion through 2030.

