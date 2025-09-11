Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market Expands with Rising Health Awareness

The global organic fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 76.19 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow to USD 147.31 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness around the health advantages of organic products, worries about food safety, environmental concerns, and a stronger focus on healthy lifestyles.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America emerged as the dominant region — accounting for 41.6% of global revenue in 2023. In the United States, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 through 2030.

By product type, organic fruits represented 57.0% of global revenue in 2023, underscoring their prominent role in this market.

Regarding distribution channels, sales via supermarkets and hypermarkets comprised 52.5% of global revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 76.19 billion

Projected 2030 Market Size: USD 147.31 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 9.9%

North America held the largest share in 2023.

A 2022 survey estimated total organic food retail sales at around EUR 135 billion (approximately USD 146 billion), reflecting growing consumer shifts toward organic alternatives due to perceived health benefits and safety concerns.

Consumers increasingly favor organic berries such as blueberries and strawberries, which are believed to offer higher antioxidant and phytonutrient levels compared to conventional variants.

Environmental sustainability also plays a pivotal role in fueling demand. Organic produce’s adoption of eco-friendly farming – avoiding synthetic pesticides and promoting soil health – is resonating with consumers aiming to minimize environmental impact and support biodiversity.

In the U.S., consumption of fresh organic produce also continues its upward trajectory. During 2020, fresh organic produce sales rose by nearly 11% to reach USD 18.2 billion.

A specialized winter program was launched by a California-based organic importer in late 2022 to provide organic table grapes from Peru during the off-season, bridging gaps in availability when local grape harvests conclude.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market features a diverse array of participants, from multinational agricultural corporations to regional producers and organic cooperatives. There is notable momentum toward innovation through sustainable farming practices, advances in production technologies, and new organic product offerings.

Examples of farming innovation include precision agriculture, vertical farming, and regenerative methods—all aimed at boosting yields, preserving environmental quality, and nurturing soil vitality.

The industry has also seen consolidation through mergers and acquisitions. A notable example involves a major organic salad producer being acquired by a leading organic food company, enhancing the acquirer’s product range and distribution network.

Regulatory frameworks exert significant influence by establishing standards and building consumer confidence. Certifications such as USDA Organic (U.S.) and the European Union Organic Regulation ensure authenticity by banning synthetic pesticides, GMOs, and chemical fertilizers.

Key alternatives to organic fruits and vegetables include conventionally grown produce, as well as processed or preserved options like canned or frozen offerings. Specialty or exotic fruits not offered in organic form may also serve as substitutes.

Consumers driving demand include those focused on health, those motivated by sustainability, and individuals with dietary preferences such as vegan or plant-based diets.

Key Companies List

Amy’s Kitchen

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills Inc.

Conagra Brands

Danone S.A.

Driscoll’s, Inc.

SunOpta, Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Organic Valley

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Conclusion

In essence, the organic fruits and vegetables market is on a robust growth path, projected to nearly double in size—from USD 76.19 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 147.31 billion by 2030—driven by consumer demand for healthier, safer, and more sustainable food choices. North America leads the charge, with organic fruits holding a dominant market share and supermarkets/hypermarkets serving as the primary distribution channel. Innovations in agriculture, environmental consciousness, and regulatory assurance underpin industry developments, while established global and regional companies shape competitive dynamics.

