Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2030: Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Growth & Trends

The global hexagonal boron nitride market is anticipated to reach USD 1,277.14 million by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for high-performance lubricants and coatings is expected to drive market growth. h-BN’s exceptional thermal stability, chemical resistance, and low-friction properties make it an ideal material for applications in automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. As industries continue to prioritize efficiency and durability, the adoption of h-BN-based solutions is expected to rise, further supporting market expansion.

The growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives also plays a significant role in market growth. Hexagonal boron nitride’s non-toxic nature and ability to replace environmentally harmful substances make it a preferred choice for industries seeking greener solutions. Regulatory pressures and initiatives promoting sustainability have led to increased investment in h-BN-based formulations, aligning with the global push for environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Continuous advancements in research and development are expected to expand the applications of h-BN further. Innovations in synthesis techniques and material engineering are enabling enhanced performance characteristics, broadening the scope of h-BN across various sectors. As industries explore new ways to leverage their properties, manufacturers and researchers are likely to accelerate investment in breakthrough developments.

The hexagonal boron nitride industry is poised for significant growth, driven by expanding industrial applications, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for sustainable solutions. As global industries continue to innovate and seek high-performance materials, h-BN’s role in shaping modern technologies and industrial processes is expected to strengthen in the coming years.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Report Highlights

Paints coatings accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.8% in 2024, owing to their exceptional properties that enhance durability, thermal stability, and chemical resistance.

The personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing industrial activities, and growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the hexagonal boron nitride market on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Paints Coatings Electrical Insulation Composites Lubricants Personal Care & Cosmetics Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Latin America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of Key Players in Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market

3M

American Elements

Denka Company Limited

Grolltex Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Yara

Resonac Holdings Corporation.

ZYP Coatings Inc.

Momentive

Resonac Europe GmbH

