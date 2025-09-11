U.S. Bike Market 2033: Insights into Consumer Preferences and Behaviors

The U.S. bike market was valued at USD 14.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 32.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2033. With increasing focus on health, wellness, and environmental sustainability, bicycles are becoming a key mode of active transportation and urban mobility across the United States. Both metropolitan and suburban communities are witnessing a shift, where cycling is embraced not only for commuting but as a conscious lifestyle choice.

Several factors are fueling this transformation: rising fuel prices, growing urban traffic congestion, and a broader cultural shift toward eco-conscious living. From the West Coast to the Northeast, municipal governments are investing in dedicated cycling infrastructure and public education campaigns to position bicycles as practical alternatives to cars.

At the federal level, the momentum is supported by targeted funding. On May 17, 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded USD 63 million in grants to 99 communities under the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. The funding is being used to develop safer streets through protected bike lanes, multimodal corridors, and urban trail systems. According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, these investments are designed to make cycling “safe, comfortable, and convenient for all riders.”

Consumer behavior has evolved accordingly. A 2024 survey by the League of American Bicyclists found that 36% of adults in urban areas ride a bicycle at least once per week, marking a significant rise from pre-pandemic levels. Data from the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA) revealed that over 18 million bicycles were sold in 2023, with e-bikes accounting for nearly one-third of all sales. The growing interest in gravel riding, trail cycling, and endurance events has increased demand for high-performance models, while commuter and cargo bikes continue to gain popularity in cities.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Bike Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Type: Conventional bikes represented 82.26% of the revenue share in 2024. Their popularity is linked to growing interest in exploring historical landmarks, heritage sites, and cultural destinations—activities that are often associated with leisurely, scenic rides. These trends reflect the demand for cycling experiences tied to regional culture and educational value.

Conventional bikes represented 82.26% of the revenue share in 2024. Their popularity is linked to growing interest in exploring historical landmarks, heritage sites, and cultural destinations—activities that are often associated with leisurely, scenic rides. These trends reflect the demand for cycling experiences tied to regional culture and educational value. By Product: City/commuter bikes held a 40.65% revenue share in 2024. Designed for urban travel, these bikes typically feature upright riding geometry, lightweight frames, racks, and fenders—ideal for daily commutes, errands, or leisure rides on paved city streets.

City/commuter bikes held a 40.65% revenue share in 2024. Designed for urban travel, these bikes typically feature upright riding geometry, lightweight frames, racks, and fenders—ideal for daily commutes, errands, or leisure rides on paved city streets. By Application: Personal/individual use accounted for a dominant 91.38% of revenue in 2024. The rising appeal of solo, flexible transportation, especially in congested cities and during post-pandemic commuting shifts, has led to a surge in demand. The popularity of hybrid and remote work models has also increased interest in bikes for fitness, leisure, and recreational use.

Personal/individual use accounted for a dominant 91.38% of revenue in 2024. The rising appeal of solo, flexible transportation, especially in congested cities and during post-pandemic commuting shifts, has led to a surge in demand. The popularity of hybrid and remote work models has also increased interest in bikes for fitness, leisure, and recreational use. By End-User: Men represented 63.30% of the total revenue share in 2024. This is largely due to higher participation in competitive cycling, mountain biking, and long-distance touring. Men tend to invest in high-end bikes, engage in the sport as a regular fitness activity, and show a tendency for repeat purchases and upgrades.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 14.55 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 32.13 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 9.3%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The U.S. bike market consists of a diverse mix of established brands and emerging innovators that are continuously adapting to shifts in consumer preferences. Leading companies focus on performance engineering, comfort, and sustainability, integrating features such as lightweight materials, advanced drivetrain systems, and electronic components.

To expand reach and brand presence, manufacturers collaborate with national retail chains, bike specialty shops, and mobility service platforms. E-commerce has also become a key channel for reaching tech-savvy and convenience-driven buyers.

Additionally, strategic partnerships with urban planning bodies and logistics companies allow manufacturers to roll out specialized bikes, including electric bikes (e-bikes), cargo bikes, and commuter hybrids tailored to the evolving needs of American cyclists. Companies are also leveraging modular production capabilities and customization options to stay ahead in a fast-changing market.

Key Players

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components

Cannondale (Pon Holdings)

Detroit Bikes

Allied Cycle Works

Co-Motion Cycles

Moots Cycles

Litespeed (American Bicycle Group)

Alchemy Bicycles

Firefly Bicycles

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. bike market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to more than double from USD 14.55 billion in 2024 to USD 32.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. This expansion is fueled by a combination of health-conscious consumer behavior, government-backed infrastructure, and a broader shift toward sustainable urban mobility.

Key drivers include the rise in personal transportation preferences, the surge in e-bike adoption, and growing awareness of environmental and economic benefits of cycling. The dominance of conventional and city bikes, along with high demand for personal use, demonstrates that bicycles are increasingly viewed as essential tools for commuting, fitness, and recreation.

Despite competition from other mobility solutions, bicycles continue to gain ground due to their versatility, affordability, and minimal environmental impact. With ongoing investments in infrastructure, product innovation, and rider engagement, the U.S. bike market is well-positioned to thrive in the decade ahead.