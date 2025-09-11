Organic Tea Market Expands with Rising Focus on Healthy Beverages

The global organic tea market was valued at USD 704.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,770.0 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6 % during 2025–2030. This strong expansion is primarily driven by the rising consumer interest in health and wellness, particularly the appeal of organic tea’s high antioxidant content and absence of harmful chemicals

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the organic tea market, capturing 34.5 % of revenues

The United States is anticipated to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period

By product type, camellia sinensis dominated the market with a revenue share of 76.0 % in 2024

In terms of taste, plain (unflavored) organic tea held the leading share in 2024

Regarding form, leaf and powder formats led the market in 2024

Market Size & Forecast Highlights:

2024 market value: USD 704.7 million

Forecast for 2030: USD 1,770.0 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.6 %

Asia-Pacific remains the largest regional market

North America is the fastest-growing region

Several factors are fueling this growth: heightened health-consciousness, a growing preference for organic and natural beverages, expanding disposable incomes in emerging economies, rich tea traditions, and innovations in flavors and blends that attract diverse audiences. Moreover, improved retail distribution—particularly via e-commerce—has made organic tea more accessible. Low-caffeine and decaffeinated options, offering less than 2.5 % caffeine, are also gaining popularity among those seeking better sleep quality. Companies like Twinings in the U.K. already offer decaffeinated organic green tea, blending smooth flavor with convenience.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Companies shaping the organic tea market include:

Davidson’s Organics

Little Red Cup Tea Co.

Numi, Inc.

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Hain Celestial Group

Tielka

Unilever

Ecotone

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Company Profiles:

Davidson’s Organics offers a diverse range including black, green, white, oolong and herbal teas, plus organic herbs, spices, and cocoa. Sourced directly from small producers and disenfranchised farmers, the brand emphasizes sustainability and delivering fresh “garden-to-cup” quality

Little Red Cup Tea Co., a family-owned company based in Maine, specializes in traditional Chinese loose-leaf teas certified organic by the USDA and fair trade by Fair Trade U.S.

Conclusion

The organic tea market is on a robust growth trajectory, with its estimated value of USD 704.7 million in 2024 expected to rise to USD 1,770.0 million by 2030 at a healthy CAGR of 16.6 %. Consumer demand is powered by health-conscious attitudes, the authenticity of tea traditions, rising incomes, and broader access through retail and digital channels. Camellia sinensis teas, plain-flavored varieties, and leaf/powder formats currently dominate the market, while regions like Asia-Pacific lead in size, and North America offers the fastest growth potential. Key players—from niche artisans to global giants—are influencing the landscape through sustainability, innovation, and brand credibility. Overall, the organic tea segment is primed for continued momentum as consumers increasingly seek wholesome and transparent beverage choices.

