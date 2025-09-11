Outdoor Power Equipment Market Expands with Rising Landscaping Demand

The global outdoor power equipment market was estimated at USD 53.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 76.61 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2025–2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand for cordless outdoor power tools, as users increasingly seek enhanced flexibility and portability.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional leadership: North America generated the highest revenue in 2024

Fastest growing region: Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market from 2025 through 2030

Dominant equipment type: Lawn mowers held the largest market share by equipment category, accounting for 40.99% in 2024

Growth through end use: Commercial segment usage is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period

Market Size & Forecast

Market size: USD 53.42 billion in 2024

Forecasted size: USD 76.61 billion by 2030

Forecast period CAGR: 6.3% from 2025 to 2030

Leading region: North America was the largest market in 2024

Improvements in technology—especially advancements in battery-powered tools—are expected to further accelerate market growth

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

While specific market shares were not listed in the available content, the market is competitive—with several multinational and diversified manufacturers contributing technological advancements and broad distribution networks.

Key Companies:

Notable players include (in no particular order):

Husqvarna

Makita

Honda Motors

Briggs & Stratton

MTD Holdings

Stanley Black & Decker

Stihl

Techtronic Industries

ECHO (Yamabiko subsidiary)

Ariens

The Toro Company

Deere & Company

Robert Bosch

DexKo Global (which may include AL-KO group affiliates)

Conclusion

The outdoor power equipment market is experiencing solid growth, crossing USD 53 billion in 2024 and forecasted to reach over USD 76 billion by 2030 at a robust CAGR of 6.3%. Key growth drivers include the shift toward battery-powered tools, expanding commercial usage, and strong regional demand—especially from North America and fast-growing Asia Pacific. Lawn mowers dominate the equipment landscape, while a diverse pool of established companies continues to innovate and shape the competitive environment.

