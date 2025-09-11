Branded Generics Market: Global Expansion Strategies

The global branded generics market size was estimated at USD 240.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 375.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing penetration of branded generic drugs, favorable government initiatives to promote cost-effective generics, and the patent expiry of major blockbuster drugs.

Patent expirations create significant opportunities for generic manufacturers to launch products at reduced prices, improving affordability and reducing healthcare costs. For example, following the U.S. patent expiry of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Sprycel (Dasatinib) in 2020, companies such as Apotex and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories filed ANDAs to introduce generic alternatives.

The pandemic moderately disrupted the branded generics industry, primarily due to supply chain interruptions, delays in regulatory approvals, and slower reimbursement decisions. Prescription volumes also declined during certain phases. For instance, in the UK, NHS reported around 20 million antidepressant prescriptions in March 2021, compared with 20.5 million in January 2021. However, most markets recovered by late 2020, though some regions continued to feel the impact until Q3 2021.

The growing burden of both infectious and non-infectious diseases, combined with an expanding geriatric population, is set to drive demand for branded generics. Chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity remain major contributors. Notably, in 2021, 537 million people worldwide were living with diabetes, a figure projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045 (International Diabetes Federation).

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a 19.66% share of the global market in 2022.

By drug class, anti-hypertensives dominated with a 15.69% revenue share in 2022.

By application, oncology is forecast to witness the fastest growth with a 6.2% CAGR through 2030.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share at 59.3% in 2022.

Market Performance

2022 Market Size: USD 240.75 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 375.95 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 5.7%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics

Leading players are expanding production capabilities and strengthening their global reach through partnerships and agreements. For example, in March 2023, the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) granted sublicenses to Viatris, Aurobindo Pharma, and Cipla to manufacture branded generic versions of Apretude (HIV drug by GSK plc). ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture of GSK plc and Pfizer Inc., is supporting development and distribution efforts.

Key Companies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Endo International plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Conclusion

The branded generics market is on a steady growth trajectory, supported by patent expirations, increasing affordability, and a rising chronic disease burden worldwide. With strong regulatory support and expanding access in emerging economies, branded generics are set to play an increasingly vital role in global healthcare affordability and accessibility.