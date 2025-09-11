AI in Energy Market: Key Trends Driving Innovation and Growth

The global AI in energy market was valued at USD 11.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 54.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is driving energy companies to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies aimed at optimizing energy usage and improving overall operational performance.

AI-driven tools—including predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and deep learning—are enabling energy providers to harness large volumes of data from IoT devices and smart meters. This enhances real-time decision-making in areas such as grid optimization, demand forecasting, and renewable energy integration. At the same time, tightening environmental regulations are pushing companies to adopt AI solutions that help reduce emissions and support long-term sustainability goals.

The growing adoption of decentralized energy systems and smart grids is accelerating the role of AI in the energy landscape. These systems benefit from AI’s capabilities in load forecasting, resource planning, and grid resilience. To capitalize on these advancements, energy firms are increasingly entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations, aiming to combine technological strengths and scale innovations—further reinforcing AI’s transformative role within the sector.

Order a free sample PDF of the AI In Energy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global AI in energy market in 2024, accounting for 40.93% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions. Countries like China and India are leading in AI adoption, applying it to areas such as renewable energy optimization, smart grid development, and predictive maintenance.

By type, the solutions segment dominated the market in 2024, holding a 71.59% share. AI solutions are in high demand due to their ability to deliver actionable insights for predictive maintenance, renewable energy optimization, and smart grid operations. These technologies significantly improve efficiency across power generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

Based on application, the renewable energy management segment led in 2024, with a 28.83% revenue share. AI is revolutionizing the renewable sector by enabling smarter control over solar, wind, and other renewable sources. By leveraging predictive analytics, these systems can better forecast generation outputs using weather and historical data, ensuring improved balance between energy supply and demand.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.30 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 54.83 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 30.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape of the AI in energy market includes major players who are actively investing in R&D to enhance AI-driven capabilities across the energy value chain. Key companies include Siemens AG, General Electric (GE), Schneider Electric, ABB, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Atos SE.

These companies are developing advanced solutions using machine learning algorithms, IoT connectivity, and cloud-based platforms to optimize operations from power generation to end-user distribution. Their strategic investments are focused on improving reliability, minimizing energy waste, and accelerating the shift to low-carbon, data-driven energy systems.

Key Players

Siemens AG

Alpiq

SmartCloud Inc.

ABB

General Electric

Hazama Ando Corporation

ATOS SE

AppOrchid Inc.

Zen Robotics Ltd.

Origami Energy Ltd.

Flex Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global AI in energy market is undergoing rapid expansion, expected to grow from USD 11.30 billion in 2024 to USD 54.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.2%. This surge is driven by the urgent need for sustainable, efficient, and intelligent energy systems.

Artificial intelligence is becoming indispensable in modern energy infrastructure—enabling better resource forecasting, renewable integration, and grid management. With Asia Pacific leading global adoption and key players pushing technological boundaries, the market is set to play a critical role in shaping a more resilient, low-emission, and data-optimized energy future. Strategic partnerships and continued innovation will be essential in unlocking AI’s full potential across the entire energy value chain.