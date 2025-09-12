5G RAN Professional Services Market 2030: The Role of Consulting Services in Transformation

The global 5G RAN professional services market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.57 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is propelled by the widespread rollout of 5G networks and the increasing complexity of deploying and managing next-generation radio access infrastructure. As telecom operators strive to meet the rising demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity, they increasingly rely on professional services for network planning, integration, optimization, and maintenance. This reliance is further amplified by the surge in mobile data consumption and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which demand robust and scalable network solutions.

The shift toward cloud-native and virtualized network architectures drives the market growth. These modern frameworks require specialized expertise to manage the intricacies of 5G RAN environments, particularly in multi-vendor ecosystems. Adopting technologies such as Open RAN, virtual RAN (vRAN), and massive MIMO transforms network design and deployment strategies, necessitating tailored professional services to ensure seamless interoperability and efficient performance. Moreover, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into network operations enables predictive maintenance, dynamic resource allocation, and self-healing capabilities, thereby expanding the scope of professional services to include automation and continuous performance tuning.

Substantial investments from both public and private sectors are also fueling market expansion. Governments across various regions are implementing national 5G strategies and allocating funding to accelerate infrastructure development. Simultaneously, telecom operators and equipment vendors are investing heavily in research and development, pilot deployments, and the creation of 5G-ready services. These efforts are expediting network rollouts and heightening the demand for skilled service providers capable of managing complex integration, testing, and lifecycle management tasks across diverse geographies.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By service type, the consulting services segment accounted for the largest share of 26.1% in 2024.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By end use, the telecom operators segment dominated the market in 2024.

The North America 5G RAN professional services market held a significant share in 2024.

The U.S. 5G RAN professional services market held a dominant position in 2024 due to the aggressive 5G rollouts by major carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, all of whom rely on professional services for RAN deployment and management.

