Automotive Lighting Market 2030: Lighting Up Autonomous Driving

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Overview

The global automotive lead acid battery market was valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.35 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market continues to grow steadily, driven by ongoing demand for cost-effective and reliable energy storage solutions in conventional vehicles, particularly across the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments.

Lead-acid batteries are predominantly used for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) purposes in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Despite the global shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), lead-acid batteries maintain their importance due to their affordability, recyclability, and long-standing presence in the automotive industry.

The market is also supported by consistent demand for replacement batteries in the automotive aftermarket. Since lead-acid batteries generally have shorter lifecycles compared to lithium-ion and other advanced battery technologies, replacement cycles contribute significantly to ongoing market growth. In emerging economies, expanding vehicle fleets and price-sensitive consumers further bolster demand for these batteries.

Technological advancements such as Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) and Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries are gaining popularity, especially in vehicles with start-stop systems, offering improved performance and extending battery life. These innovations enhance the overall market potential by catering to more advanced vehicle functionalities without moving away from lead-acid technology.

Regions including Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are key contributors to global market growth. Investment in automotive production capacity and battery technology development in these regions continues to drive demand. While the EV segment grows, the automotive lead acid battery market remains resilient due to its established infrastructure and widespread usage in traditional vehicles.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of 54.10% in 2023.

China remains the largest contributor within the Asia Pacific region.

By battery type, the SLI segment held the largest revenue share of 36.90% in 2023.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 21.32 Billion

: USD 21.32 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 37.35 Billion

: USD 37.35 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 8.4%

: 8.4% Largest Regional Market in 2023: Asia Pacific

Key Automotive Lead Acid Battery Company Insights

The global automotive lead acid battery market is consolidated, with a few major players holding significant market share. These companies serve various sectors, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and aftermarket services. Market leaders are focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies—such as product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions—to maintain competitiveness.

Additionally, investments in advanced lead-acid battery technologies, such as AGM and EFB, are helping companies address the evolving needs of modern automotive systems, particularly those featuring start-stop functionality and other power-intensive features.

In July 2024, Exide Industries Ltd. launched a new Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery designed for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) applications in the automotive sector.

Key Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies

The following companies are key players in the automotive lead acid battery market. Collectively, they hold the largest market share and set the tone for technological advancements and industry trends:

Camel Group Co., Ltd.

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Clarios

CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Koyo Battery Co., Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Limited

Mebco

PT. Century Batteries Indonesia

Reem Batteries

Ritar International Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stryten Energy

Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd.

Tianneng

Conclusion

The global automotive lead acid battery market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory through 2030, despite the rise of electric vehicles. Driven by its cost-effectiveness, widespread adoption, and strong aftermarket demand, lead-acid battery technology remains highly relevant—especially in ICE vehicles and emerging markets.

Innovations such as AGM and EFB batteries are broadening application areas, particularly in vehicles equipped with start-stop systems, enhancing the market’s long-term viability. Furthermore, with ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity and technology upgrades, major players are well-positioned to meet evolving automotive needs.

While EV adoption will reshape the broader battery landscape over time, lead-acid batteries will continue to play a vital role in the global automotive ecosystem, particularly where affordability, reliability, and recyclability are prioritized.