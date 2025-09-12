U.S. Beer Packaging Market: Crafting Experiences Beyond Taste

The U.S. beer packaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market growth is attributed to the surge in demand for craft and premium beers, which has reshaped the landscape of beer consumption.

These beverages often come with unique flavor profiles and artisanal branding, prompting breweries to invest in eye-catching, high-quality packaging that reflects the product’s distinctiveness. Packaging becomes a key differentiator in a crowded marketplace as consumers increasingly seek out personalized and elevated drinking experiences.

Sustainability has also emerged as a powerful driver of change. With heightened awareness around environmental impact, breweries are adopting eco-friendly materials such as recycled paper, lightweight aluminum, and biodegradable plastics. This shift is not only a response to consumer expectations but also aligns with broader regulatory pressures to reduce packaging waste. Breweries that embrace sustainable practices are finding favor among environmentally conscious consumers, while also benefiting from reduced transportation costs and improved supply chain efficiency.

The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer alcohol delivery services has further accelerated the need for durable and visually appealing packaging. As more consumers purchase beer online, packaging must ensure product integrity during transit while enhancing the unboxing experience. This has led to innovations in tamper-evident seals, multipack formats, and digitally printed labels that support brand storytelling. Additionally, the pandemic-induced shift toward at-home consumption has boosted retail sales of canned and bottled beer, reinforcing the importance of functional and attractive packaging.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By material, the glass segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.4% in 2024.

By product, the bottles segment recorded the largest market share in the U.S. in 2024.

By end use, the breweries segment dominated the U.S. beer packaging industry in 2024.

In January 2025, Ardagh Glass Packaging enhanced its 12-oz Heritage glass beer bottle collection with two new additions: an amber glass bottle featuring a twist-off closure and a flint (clear) glass bottle with a pry-off closure.

List of Key Players in the U.S. Beer Packaging Market

Ardagh Group S.A

Amcor plc

ALPLA

Berry Global Inc.

Smurfit Westrock

TricorBraun

Crown

CANPACK

Gamer Packaging

Ball Corporation

O-IPS

Berlin Packaging

CCL Industries

