Automotive Robotics Market 2030: The Heart of Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturing

The global automotive robotics market size was valued at USD 13.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 42.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. As the demand for automobiles continues to increase, manufacturers are under pressure to enhance their production efficiency and output.

Automotive robots are crucial in streamlining manufacturing processes, improving precision, and increasing overall productivity, thereby supporting the growing vehicle production rates. The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles is propelling the growth of the automotive robotics market. With the shift towards electric vehicles, there is a need for advanced manufacturing processes that can accommodate the unique requirements of electric vehicle production. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that by 2030, 250 million electric vehicles will be in use worldwide to decrease environmental pollution. Similarly, developing autonomous vehicles requires highly sophisticated manufacturing techniques, which can be efficiently achieved by implementing robotics. As a result, the demand for robotics in the automotive sector is rising to support the production of these next-generation vehicles.

The ongoing technological advancements in robotics, including the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensors, are expanding the capabilities of automotive robots. These innovations enable robots to perform more complex tasks with greater precision and adaptability, further driving the growth of the automotive robotics market as manufacturers seek to leverage these cutting-edge technologies to stay competitive in the industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific automotive robotics market accounted for the largest market revenue share of 58.1% in 2023.

The U.S. automotive robotics market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By product, the articulated segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 55.9% in 2023.

By application, the material handling sector accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 13.06 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.27 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 17.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Automotive Robotics Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the automotive robotics market include ABB Ltd, Acieta, LLC., Comau S.p.A., Denso Corporation., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Organizations are focusing on increasing customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other major companies.

ABB Ltd provides car manufacturers with a set of automation solutions. Their industrial robots handle tasks involving heavy lifting, such as welding and moving materials. At the same time, cobots work alongside humans to assist with detailed assembly and quality inspections. ABB Ltd also provides autonomous mobile robots as continual material carriers and software options to enhance robot programming and evaluate manufacturing information.

KUKA AG provides a comprehensive range of solutions for automating car manufacturing. Their industrial robots handle welding, material handling, and parts transfer, acting as the physical strength. Collaborative robots ensure safe collaboration with humans during assembly and quality control tasks. KUKA also offers user-friendly software and controllers for the brains, grippers, and other peripheral equipment to customize the entire robotic system for each specific automotive application. This all-encompassing strategy assists car makers in reaching their production speed, quality, and worker safety objectives.

Key Automotive Robotics Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the automotive robotics market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

ABB Ltd

Acieta, LLC.

Comau S.p.A.

Denso Corporation.

Epson America, Inc.

FANUC CORPORATION

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Neura Robotics GmbH

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

Stäubli International AG

Universal Robots A/S.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

