E-Commerce Market Growth Propelled by AI-Powered Customer Insights

The global e-commerce market for lighting industry size is anticipated to reach USD 19.97 billion by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of LED lighting, which offers superior energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and lower maintenance costs than traditional lighting solutions.

As governments worldwide implement stricter regulations to curb energy consumption and carbon emissions, consumers and businesses increasingly turn to LED products. This transition is further supported by the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, prompting a surge in demand for eco-friendly lighting options across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The rapid integration of smart lighting systems is also expected to drive market growth. With the rise of smart homes and connected devices, consumers seek lighting solutions offering remote control, automation, and energy optimization. Smart lighting, often equipped with sensors and IoT capabilities, allows adaptive illumination and seamless integration with broader building management systems. This trend is particularly pronounced in urban areas, where the development of smart cities is driving investments in intelligent infrastructure. The convenience and customization offered by these systems are reshaping consumer expectations and fueling e-commerce growth, as online platforms provide easy access to a wide range of smart lighting products.

Regional dynamics also play a crucial role in shaping the market trajectory. In North America and Europe, high levels of consumer awareness and established online retail ecosystems support steady growth, strongly emphasizing sustainability and energy conservation. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest expansion, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and supportive government policies promoting energy-efficient technologies. Countries such as China and India are emerging as major markets, with increasing internet penetration and digital literacy further accelerating e-commerce adoption.

Download a free sample PDF of the E-Commerce Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, residential led the market and held the largest revenue share of 44.80% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the marketplace platforms segment led the market and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By product type, the LED bulbs and tubes segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 40.03% in 2024.

Asia Pacific e-commerce market for lighting industry held a significant share in the global market in 2024.

List of Key Players in the E-Commerce Market For Lighting Industry