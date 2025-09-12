Europe Nutraceuticals Market Growth Fueled by Personalized Health Solutions

The Europe nutraceuticals market size is anticipated to reach USD 196.6 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumers across the region are increasingly seeking natural solutions to manage stress, enhance immunity, and support long-term health, driven by greater awareness of lifestyle-related diseases and the limitations of conventional medicine. This shift is further reinforced by the aging population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions and actively pursuing dietary supplements and functional foods to maintain vitality and independence.

The surge in demand for products such as vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics reflects a broader cultural movement toward self-care and personalized nutrition. Functional foods and beverages fortified with essential nutrients have gained popularity for their convenience and ability to integrate seamlessly into daily routines. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity and digestive disorders has led to increased interest in nutraceuticals that support weight management, appetite control, and gut health. Consumers are gravitating toward formulations that promote metabolic balance and microbiome diversity, favoring natural ingredients over restrictive diets or pharmaceutical interventions.

The expansion of fitness culture and the pursuit of athletic performance have also contributed to market growth. Sports nutrition products, including protein powders, energy bars, and endurance supplements, are in high demand among both amateur and professional athletes. This trend is accompanied by a growing preference for plant-based proteins and tailored nutrition plans that align with individual fitness goals. Additionally, the proliferation of online health information and e-commerce platforms has made nutraceuticals more accessible, enabling consumers to make informed choices and explore a wider range of products.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, the dietary supplements market segment accounted for a revenue share of 34.6% in 2024, fueled by a rising awareness of preventive healthcare and the desire for self-management of well-being.

The infant health application accounted for a revenue share of 15.8% in the Europe nutraceuticals market in 2024, fueled by increased parental awareness of the importance of early-life nutrition.

The sales of nutraceutical products through offline channels accounted for a revenue share of 78.7% in 2024.

The nutraceuticals industry in Germany held over 20.0% of the European revenue in 2024, driven by a strong health-conscious population, particularly an aging demographic seeking preventative healthcare solutions.

The nutraceuticals market in Italy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030.

