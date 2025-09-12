U.S. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Gene Therapy’s Growing Pipeline

The U.S. plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is anticipated to reach USD 5,038.0 million by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.06% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge of demand for advanced biologics drives the market, particularly in gene therapy and DNA-based vaccines. Plasmid DNA serves as a critical vector in these therapies, enabling the delivery of genetic material into cells to correct or modulate disease-causing genes. As the biotechnology sector continues to evolve, the need for high-quality, scalable plasmid DNA production has intensified, especially with the increasing number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for gene-based treatments.

Cancer and genetic disorders are among the leading therapeutic areas fueling this expansion. The shift toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies has placed plasmid DNA at the forefront of innovation, particularly in immuno-oncology and rare disease treatment. With the aging population and improved diagnostic capabilities, more patients are identified as candidates for these cutting-edge therapies, further amplifying market demand.

Additionally, the market is benefiting from robust investment in research and development and supportive regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation and commercialization. The emergence of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-grade plasmid DNA has also played a pivotal role, ensuring the safety and efficacy of products intended for clinical use. As manufacturing technologies advance and production capacity scales to meet growing demand, the U.S. plasmid DNA manufacturing market is poised to become a cornerstone of the genetic medicine revolution.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By grade, the GMP grade segment held the highest market share in 2024.

Based on development phase, the clinical therapeutics segment held the highest market share of 55.86% in 2024.

By application, the cell & gene therapy segment held the highest market share of 56.36% in 2024.

Based on disease, the cancer segment held the highest market share of 37.92% in 2024.

List of Key Players in the U.S. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Charles River Laboratories

VGXI, Inc.

Danaher (Aldevron)

Kaneka Corp.

Nature Technology

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Eurofins Genomics

Lonza

Luminous BioSciences, LLC

Akron Biotech

