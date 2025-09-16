How Regional Players Are Competing with Giants in the Soup Market

The global soup market size was valued at USD 19.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. Soups, being rich in vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and protein, are increasingly preferred as a convenient meal option for busy lifestyles.

Growing health awareness and the rising demand for natural ingredients have boosted interest in organic and healthy soup varieties, accelerating market expansion. Consumers’ fast-paced lives are also fueling demand for ready-to-consume formats such as single-serve cups, microwavable bowls, and pre-packaged soup mixes. These options provide accessibility and convenience, allowing consumers to enjoy hot, satisfying meals with minimal preparation time. For instance, in April 2024, Nissin launched its limited-edition Collagen Hotpot Cup Noodles in Singapore, available through Don Don Donki outlets and major supermarkets. This product features a rich chicken broth with a smooth, creamy collagen texture.

Additionally, the aging global population is turning to soups as a nourishing and easy-to-digest option that supports dietary needs related to heart health, bone strength, and cognitive function. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations tailored to seniors, given their challenges with reduced appetite or chewing difficulties. With this demographic trend, demand for nutrient-dense, soft-textured soups is expected to further drive market growth.

Key Market Insights:

Europe held the largest market share with 38.9% revenue contribution in 2023.

The UK market is projected to experience notable growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the dried soup segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.5% in 2023.

By distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 19.05 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.21 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.7%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The soup market is set to grow significantly, supported by product innovation and evolving consumer preferences. Leading companies are expanding their portfolios to address demand for convenient, nutritious, and diverse soup options.

The Campbell Soup Company offers a wide range of products, including canned soups, stocks, broths, sauces, and snacks such as Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies. It also markets beverages like V8 juices and pasta sauces under the Prego brand.

Nestlé operates across multiple food and beverage categories, including baby food, bottled water, coffee, and dairy products. Its brands include Nescafé, KitKat, and Purina, with a strong focus on nutrition, health, and wellness.

Key Players:

Associated British Foods plc

Baxters Food Group Limited

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Ottogi Co., Ltd.

Premier Foods Group Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Conclusion:

The global soup market is experiencing steady growth, driven by consumer demand for convenient, nutritious, and innovative meal solutions. Evolving lifestyles, rising health awareness, and demographic shifts such as population aging are expected to further shape the industry’s expansion.