Intravascular Warming Systems Market Key Players Shaping Market Future

The global intravascular warming systems market size was valued at USD 557.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,198.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. These systems are widely used in surgical and critical care settings to help maintain patients’ core body temperature.

A key driver of market growth is the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Intravascular warming systems are commonly utilized during cardiovascular, abdominal, and neurological surgeries. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approximately 234 million major surgical operations are performed globally each year. During such procedures, patients are at risk of developing inadvertent perioperative hypothermia (IPH) due to factors such as anesthesia, low ambient temperatures, or the use of cold IV fluids and blood transfusions.

IPH is prevalent in unwarmed patients and is linked to serious complications including surgical site infections, delayed wound healing, adverse cardiac outcomes, and increased bleeding. Active temperature management is therefore essential, particularly in procedures like cardiac surgery, where blood-warming devices play a vital role in maintaining patient stability. Rising incidences of cancer and cardiovascular disorders further fuel demand for these systems, given the frequent need for surgical interventions.

Technological advancements are also shaping the market. The development of portable and battery-powered warming devices is expanding applications and accessibility. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were about 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths in 2018, a figure expected to rise to 27.5 million cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. This projected increase in surgical oncology demand underscores the importance of intravascular warming systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the industry, with global supply chains affected and elective surgeries delayed. Many healthcare systems prioritized COVID-19 patients, resulting in reduced surgical volumes, particularly for cardiovascular procedures. However, with the resumption of elective surgeries, the market is expected to regain momentum.

Key Market Insights:

North America dominated the market, accounting for ~40% revenue share in 2022.

By application, the perioperative care segment held the largest share at 78.3% in 2022.

By end-use, the operating rooms segment accounted for 40.0% of revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast:

2022 Market Size: USD 557.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,198.5 Million

CAGR (2023–2030): 10.1%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Market participants focus on product launches, regulatory approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovation to expand their presence. Companies are introducing advanced solutions to strengthen their portfolios and address evolving clinical needs.

For example, in July 2023, ZOLL Medical Corporation expanded its temperature management portfolio with the IQool System, developed by BrainCool. This FDA-cleared, single-use, closed-loop surface warming system uses heated air to maintain patient body temperature. It is designed to prevent hypothermia in high-risk patients, including surgical and trauma cases.

Key Players:

ZOLL Medical Corporation

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Geratherm Medical AG

Medtronic

Stryker

Estill Medical Technologies, Inc.

Smiths Group plc

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

3M

Conclusion:

The intravascular warming systems market is set for strong growth, driven by rising surgical volumes, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advances in temperature management technologies. With growing adoption across perioperative and critical care settings, the market is positioned to play an essential role in improving surgical outcomes and patient safety.