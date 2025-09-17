Chandelier Market Opportunities Emerging in Corporate Office Spaces

The global chandeliers market size was valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for luxurious and aesthetically appealing home décor products.

Higher disposable incomes have fueled a surge in home renovation and interior design projects, boosting chandelier demand. Additionally, the integration of LED technology has improved chandeliers’ energy efficiency and durability, making them more attractive to environmentally conscious consumers.

The growing trend of smart home integration further supports market growth, as modern chandeliers can now be controlled via smartphone apps or virtual assistants, offering convenience and personalization. Moreover, the expanding hospitality sector, with luxury hotels and resorts adopting chandeliers to create a sophisticated ambiance, significantly contributes to market expansion.

Key Market Insights:

North America dominated the global market with a 31.0% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. contributed the largest revenue share in the North American market in 2024.

By product, the transitional segment accounted for 65.7% of total revenue in 2024.

By distribution channel, the offline segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the commercial segment emerged as the largest revenue contributor in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 8.20 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.72 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 2.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The chandeliers market is competitive, with companies focusing on innovation, acquisitions, and portfolio expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Elegant Lighting is recognized for its wide range of luxurious and intricately designed fixtures, catering to both traditional and contemporary styles.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) is a global leader in lighting solutions, including chandeliers. Its offerings often feature LED integration and smart home compatibility, appealing to eco-conscious and tech-savvy consumers.

Recent Developments:

In September 2024, Kingswood Capital Management acquired Kichler Lighting and merged it with Progress Lighting, aiming to expand distribution networks, enhance service capabilities, and broaden product offerings across multiple retail channels.

In August 2024, Capitol Lighting (1800lighting) acquired the Bellacor brand and digital assets, with both brands continuing to operate independently while leveraging shared service and fulfillment capabilities.

Key Players:

Elegant Lighting

Generation Brands LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Maxim Lighting International

HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Vanguard Lighting Co. Ltd.

Conclusion:

The chandeliers market is set to grow steadily, fueled by rising disposable incomes, home renovation trends, and the adoption of energy-efficient and smart lighting technologies. With the hospitality sector further boosting demand, leading players are focusing on innovation and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the global market.