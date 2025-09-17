AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market expands with digital health growth

San Francisco, 2 September 2025, – The global AI in blood pressure monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.98% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, which continue to be among the leading causes of mortality worldwide.

With over a billion adults affected by high blood pressure, healthcare systems are pressured to adopt technologies that enable early detection and proactive management. AI-powered monitoring devices offer continuous, non-invasive blood pressure tracking, allowing for real-time alerts and personalized insights that help prevent complications before they escalate. This shift toward preventive care reshapes managing chronic conditions, making AI an indispensable tool in modern healthcare.

Technological advancements in machine learning algorithms, biosensors, and edge computing propel market growth. These innovations have significantly improved blood pressure monitoring systems’ accuracy, responsiveness, and predictive capabilities. AI can now analyze complex physiological data—including heart rate, oxygen levels, and sleep patterns—alongside blood pressure readings to deliver a more holistic view of a patient’s health. The integration of edge AI allows for faster data processing directly on the device, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure and enhancing privacy and responsiveness.

The growing adoption of wearable health devices and telehealth platforms also expands the market. Consumers are increasingly embracing smartwatches and fitness bands with AI-driven health tracking features, making blood pressure monitoring more accessible and user-friendly. Meanwhile, healthcare providers are leveraging remote monitoring tools to manage patients outside clinical settings, improving compliance and reducing hospital visits. This convergence of consumer tech and clinical utility creates a robust ecosystem for AI in blood pressure monitoring, positioning it as a cornerstone of personalized and connected healthcare.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By end use, the hospitals & acute care segment held the largest market share of over 39% in 2024.

By application, the hypertension management segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 37% in 2024.

By technology, the machine learning segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 51% in 2024.

North America AI in blood pressure monitoring market accounted for the largest revenue share of over 49% in 2024.

The U.S. AI in blood pressure monitoring market held the largest market share in 2024.

