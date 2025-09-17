Building Information Modeling Market expands with smart construction rise

San Francisco, 5 September 2025, – The global building information modeling market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.74 billion by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning within BIM platforms is expected to drive market growth.

These technologies are enhancing BIM’s capabilities by automating complex tasks such as clash detection, predictive maintenance, and design optimization. This improves the accuracy and efficiency of construction planning and enables stakeholders to make data-driven decisions, thereby reducing project delays and minimizing costs.

Another significant factor contributing to the market expansion is the widespread adoption of cloud-based BIM solutions. Cloud platforms facilitate real-time collaboration among architects, engineers, contractors, and clients, regardless of geographical location. This seamless connectivity improves project coordination and transparency, offering centralized access to models and robust version control. As remote work and decentralized project teams become more common, cloud-based BIM tools are increasingly seen as indispensable for modern construction workflows.

Moreover, the rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices and green building design encourages the use of BIM across the industry. BIM enables detailed energy modeling and lifecycle analysis, essential for achieving environmental compliance and optimizing resource utilization. Governments and regulatory bodies in various regions are also mandating the use of BIM in public infrastructure projects, further accelerating its adoption. These mandates, coupled with the growing awareness of BIM’s potential to reduce rework and enhance operational efficiency, reinforce its role as a cornerstone of contemporary construction and infrastructure development.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By component, the software segment led the market, holding the largest revenue share of over 66.0% in 2024.

By application, the designing segment held the dominant position with the largest revenue share of over 42.0% in 2024.

By building type, the residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2033.

North America dominated the global building information modeling market with the largest revenue share of 46.5% in 2024.

The building information modeling industry in the U.S. led North America with the largest revenue share in 2024.

