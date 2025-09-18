Cannabis Beverages Market: Navigating Flavorful Innovations

The global cannabis beverages market was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is driven by rising demand for cannabis-infused wellness drinks, coupled with increasing consumer interest in alternative health and recreational products.

Key market drivers include the low sugar content, controlled cannabis infusion levels, and growing availability of these beverages. Additionally, favorable regulations in various countries for both medical and recreational marijuana use are opening new market opportunities. The expanding product portfolio using cannabis as a core ingredient is making these products more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Cannabis is increasingly used to support the treatment of health conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, and chronic pain, which is expected to enhance the acceptance of cannabis beverages in the coming years. The popularity of cannabis in other forms—like oils, tinctures, lotions, and edibles—has helped normalize its consumption, further fueling growth in the beverage segment.

Consumers are shifting from traditional methods of cannabis consumption, such as smoking, toward edible and drinkable alternatives, including chocolates and beverages. The relaxing of regulations has also allowed cafes, restaurants, and hospitality businesses to serve cannabis-based beverages, unlocking new revenue streams and customer experiences.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global cannabis beverages market with a 72.7% revenue share in 2023. This leadership is supported by the presence of countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, all of which have seen growing legalization, improved consumer awareness, and an increasing number of domestic and international cannabis beverage brands.

The tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) segment dominated the market, accounting for a 64.9% share in 2023. THC-based beverages are gaining popularity among adults seeking recreational alternatives to alcohol, and demand is expected to increase as awareness of THC’s therapeutic potential continues to grow. By Type: The non-alcoholic cannabis beverages segment held the largest market share in 2023. Popular products include cannabis-infused coffee, tea, juice, and other non-alcoholic drinks. The growing interest among younger consumers in beverages with controlled doses of CBD and THC is projected to further propel this segment in the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.16 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.86 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 19.2%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global cannabis beverages market is moderately fragmented, with several emerging and established brands expanding their reach through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches.

ARTET, LLC is a rising brand in the non-alcoholic cannabis beverages space. Their product line includes offerings such as Chamomile Lemon Spritz, Mango Ginger Spritz, and an extra-strength Flagship Aperitif, available in multiple packaging formats.

is a rising brand in the non-alcoholic cannabis beverages space. Their product line includes offerings such as Chamomile Lemon Spritz, Mango Ginger Spritz, and an extra-strength Flagship Aperitif, available in multiple packaging formats. VCC Brands markets cannabis-infused beverages through its brand CQ, offering a diverse range of flavors such as blackberry lemon lime, watermelon cucumber, and strawberry lemonade. The product portfolio includes low-dose spritzers, high-dose bottles, shots, and sodas, catering to various consumer preferences.

Other notable players in the market include CANN SOCIAL TONICS, Keef Brands, and BellRock Brands (Dixie Brands), all of which are actively expanding their footprint in both domestic and international markets.

Key Players

CANN SOCIAL TONICS

ARTET, LLC

VCC BRANDS (CQ Drinks)

Keef Brands

BellRock Brands (Dixie Brands)

Aphria Inc. (Tilray)

Canopy Growth (Tweed)

FABLE

Mary Jones

Teapot (Boston Beer Company, Inc.)

Conclusion

The global cannabis beverages market is witnessing rapid expansion, with strong growth projections through 2030. This surge is driven by evolving consumer preferences toward health-conscious and recreational alternatives, increased regulatory support, and ongoing product innovation. North America will continue to lead the market due to favorable policies and early adoption, while other regions are expected to follow as legalization expands globally.

As the market matures, key players will focus on broadening their product offerings, enhancing brand visibility, and leveraging strategic partnerships to capture emerging opportunities. The cannabis beverage sector is poised to become a dynamic and lucrative segment within the broader cannabis and functional beverage industries.