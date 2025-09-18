Packaged Tuna Market Sees Rising Demand from Health-Conscious Consumers

In 2022, the global packaged tuna market was valued at USD 13.74 billion, and it is forecast to reach USD 20.61 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the period from 2023 to 2030. Demand is being driven by changing consumer preferences favoring seafood in various types of cuisine, largely because tuna provides high levels of protein, essential vitamins, and minerals.

(Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast)

Regional Growth: The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of approximately 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. Europe is currently the dominant market, accounting for about 35% of global share in 2022, and is projected to retain its leading role during the forecast period.

Form of Product: Among the different forms, canned tuna led the market in 2022 with more than 65% share of the total. It is anticipated to remain the most significant segment through 2030. The pouches segment is expected to grow at a somewhat higher CAGR (around 5.6%) over the same timeframe, aided by growing consumer interest in ready-to-eat and shelf-stable seafood, and a preference for convenience and lighter packaging.

Distribution Channels: In 2022, hypermarkets and supermarkets held the largest share, roughly 30%, in terms of distribution channel. However, the online channel is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecast period, with a CAGR of about 10.0%. Factors such as ease of delivery, broader product variety, attractive discounts, and convenient payment options are contributing to this rise.

Market Size & Forecast Details: The baseline market size in 2022 was USD 13.74 billion, rising to USD 20.61 billion by 2030 under the 5.2% CAGR. Tuna’s appeal in global diets is reinforced by its nutritional content—high protein, omega-3s, vitamins—and its flexibility for use in sushi, salads, sandwiches, canned goods, and pouched items. The COVID-19 pandemic had substantial disruptions in production, supply chains, and shipping, leading to raw material shortages (for example in major producing nations) and supply constraints. On the other hand, pandemic–related lifestyle shifts—more cooking at home and increased online grocery purchases—boosted demand especially for shelf-stable and easy-to-store tuna items.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

A relatively small number of large firms dominate the packaged tuna industry globally. They compete strongly on market access, supply chain reliability, product innovation, packaging design, and sustainability. Environmental concerns—such as overfishing, bycatch, and broader ecological impact—are being addressed increasingly via certifications, audits, and sustainable practices by many players. Also, innovation is active: for instance, plant-based tuna alternatives have begun to appear, aiming to imitate texture, flavor, and appearance of traditional tuna.

Some specific strategic moves:

In November 2022, Thai Union Group acquired a 50% share in an Icelandic cod-liver company, aiming to deepen its European brand reach.

In March 2022, Thai Union also entered a partnership with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership to enhance transparency of its supply chain and to account for biodiversity impacts.

In January 2022, a packaging innovation won a food and beverage packaging award: a “Vuelca Fácil” container designed so that the entire content can be removed by simply flipping the can, without requiring a fork.

Key Companies List

Some of the leading global companies in the packaged tuna market are:

FRINSA DEL NOROESTE, S.A.

Thai Union Group PCL

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Century Pacific Food Inc.

Jealsa

Grupo Calvo

Wild Planet Foods Inc.

Aneka Tuna Indonesia

American Tuna Inc.

Ocean Brands

Conclusion

To sum up, the packaged tuna market is set for steady growth through 2030, propelled by rising consumer demand for nutritious, convenient seafood, increased online sales, and shifts in packaging preferences. While canned tuna will maintain its dominance, pouched formats are gaining ground, particularly driven by convenience and environmental concerns. Europe remains the largest market, but Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Companies which emphasize sustainability, packaging innovation, and efficient distribution—especially via online channels—are likely to perform best in this evolving landscape.

