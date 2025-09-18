Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Market 2030: Retail Expansion Spurs Growth

The Middle East & Africa cold chain market size was valued at USD 35.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth can be credited to the increasing demand for perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals. As urbanization accelerates and consumer preferences shift towards fresh and high-quality products, efficient cold chain solutions have become more critical. This demand is further amplified by the rising disposable incomes in the region, which enable consumers to spend more on premium and perishable goods.

Furthermore, the expansion of the food and beverage industry in the MEA region has driven the market. With a growing population and changing dietary habits, the market witnessed a heightened need for reliable cold chain logistics to ensure food products’ safe and timely delivery. The growing food industry is supported by the increasing number of organized retail stores and supermarkets, which require robust cold chain infrastructure to maintain the quality and safety of their perishable inventory.

Moreover, technological advancements in refrigeration technologies, temperature monitoring systems, and data analytics have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of cold chain operations. These technologies help maintain the required temperature levels throughout the supply chain, reducing the risk of spoilage and ensuring product integrity. Additionally, integrating Internet of Things (IoT) devices and blockchain technology has improved traceability and transparency, allowing stakeholders to monitor and manage the cold chain more effectively.

Key Market Trends and Insights

The storage segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 76.1% in 2024. The pharmaceutical sector has majorly contributed to the growth of the storage segment. The demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, biologics, and blood products, has surged, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Therefore, ensuring the safe storage of these products became increasingly crucial to maintain their efficacy and safety. As a result, pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in cold storage facilities to meet regulatory requirements and ensure the timely delivery of critical medical supplies.

The fish, meat, and seafood segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for high-quality, fresh, and safe food products. As urbanization continues and consumer preferences shift towards protein-rich diets, the market witnessed a heightened need for efficient cold chain solutions to ensure the freshness and safety of fish, meat, and seafood products. This demand is further amplified by the rising disposable incomes in the region, enabling consumers to spend more on premium and perishable goods.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 35.93 billion

: USD 35.93 billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 108.98 billion

: USD 108.98 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 20.6%

Key MEA Cold Chain Company Insights

The MEA cold chain market is consolidated featuring key participants such as Logistica Group, Able Logistics Group FZCO, Barloworld Limited, and others. These companies have increasingly focused on R&D activities, product launches, acquisitions & mergers to continue their market dominance.

Logistics Group offers a wide range of services, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and transportation management. It specializes in providing customized logistics solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients across various industries.

Able Logistics Group FZCO offers services such as air and sea freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and distribution. Its location in the UAE allows it to serve as a critical hub for international trade, connecting businesses across the globe.

Key MEA Cold Chain Companies:

Logistica Group

Able Logistics Group FZCO (A subsidiary of Kerry Logistics Network)

Barloworld Limited

Brothers General Transport LLC (A subsidiary of Jamal Al Ghurair Group)

Global Shipping & Logistics

gulfdrug

Oceana Group Limited

RSA

Wared Logistics

