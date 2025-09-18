Frozen Food Packaging Market Growth Driven by Global Cold Logistics

The global frozen food packaging market size was valued at USD 45.69 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 67.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand for frozen food products, driven by benefits such as extended shelf life and easy accessibility, is expected to fuel market expansion.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. dairy consumption has shown consistent growth, reaching a record per capita intake of 667 pounds in 2021 compared to 539 pounds in 1975. This rise has been primarily supported by strong demand for cheese, butter, and yogurt. In addition, in 2022, per capita fluid milk consumption in the U.S. was around 130 pounds per person, according to USDA data. Increasing dairy consumption is creating higher demand for frozen food packaging, which is essential for storage and transportation. Products like frozen yogurt, ice cream, and cheese rely on packaging formats such as plastic bags, cardboard cartons, and foil wraps to maintain freshness and prevent spoilage until they reach consumers.

Technological advancements in freezing methods and cold chain infrastructure have also enhanced product quality, enabling longer shelf lives while preserving taste, nutrients, and texture. These improvements are further boosting reliance on frozen food packaging across global markets.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific led the market, accounting for the largest revenue share of over 42.4% in 2023.

India is anticipated to record notable growth during the forecast period.

By product, the bags & pouches segment dominated with a revenue share of over 34.0% in 2023.

By application, the meat, poultry & seafood category accounted for the largest revenue share of over 36.0% in 2023.

By material, the plastic segment dominated with a share of over 59.0% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 45.69 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 67.48 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The market is highly fragmented, with numerous medium-sized players contributing to industry growth. The sector has seen a surge in product launches and capacity expansions in recent years, supported by rapid urbanization, increasing demand for convenient meals, and fast-paced lifestyles of working populations worldwide.

July 2023: Huhtamaki Oyj, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced a significant investment in its Paris, Texas facility. The USD 30.0 million investment included production asset upgrades and the leasing of a warehouse and manufacturing space to enhance capacity and streamline operations.

February 2023: C-P Flexible Packaging collaborated with Northwest Frozen, LLC to introduce C-P Affirm Film, an advanced packaging solution designed to extend the shelf life of refrigerated meals. This innovation focuses on improving durability and product freshness.

Key Players:

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air

Berry Global Inc.

ProAmpac

Cascades Inc.

Printpack

SÜDPACK

Amcor Plc

Conclusion:

The frozen food packaging market is poised for steady growth as consumer demand for convenient, long-lasting, and high-quality food products rises. With technological advancements in freezing and packaging solutions, coupled with expanding consumption in emerging markets, the industry offers strong opportunities for both established players and new entrants through 2030.