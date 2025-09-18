Paint Packaging Market Growth Driven by Rising Infrastructure Projects

The global paint packaging market was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2024 and 2030. Major drivers include growing investment in construction and infrastructure, along with rising demand for exterior paint and coatings.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the market, accounting for 53.9%. Countries such as China and India, with rapid urbanization and increased infrastructure spending, are primary contributors.

The United States market is expected to grow strongly, fueled by its large automotive sector and fast-expanding construction activity.

By material, metal containers dominated in 2023 with a 44.2% share. The popularity of aerosol metal cans has played a significant role; metals offer durability and resistance to damage, making them suitable for transport and storage.

Among products, cans and pails led the packaging types in 2023, with a 77.0% market share. Increasing use of spray paints and a preference for these containers for protection against moisture and oxygen contribute to this dominance.

In terms of application, the professional segment held a commanding 91.5% of the market in 2023. The construction sector is the main user of bulk paint, and its packaging must be robust and fit for tough working conditions.

Forecasts maintain that from 2024 through 2030, the market will continue its 6.5% CAGR to reach USD 44.5 billion.

Exterior paint demand is rising due to its role in protecting building exteriors from weather exposure, including waterproofing needs. Consumers and industry players are also showing interest in coatings that are low-odor, chemical-free, or water-based.

Lightweight packaging, improved spray and brush equipment, and consumer preferences for customization (in size, shape, materials, coatings) are influencing market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several large corporations dominate the market. Their strategies often include sustainable packaging solutions, recycling, and innovation in materials and formats to meet demanding performance and environmental standards. The metal segment’s strength is tied to these companies producing durable containers. Meanwhile, polymer-based packaging such as polypropylene is growing fastest in projected CAGR, because of its chemical resistance and lighter weight.

The pouches segment is expected to register some of the strongest growth over the forecast period (similar CAGR to polypropylene) largely owing to the increasing popularity of stand-up pouches and widespread availability of polymeric raw materials (particularly polyethylene).

Across regions, Asia Pacific remains the largest contributor, with professional applications dominating. North America and Europe are also seeing growth; in Europe, sustainability and recycling are strong influences, especially in countries with significant regulatory pressure. The U.S. continues to expand its demand for both residential and commercial paint packaging, aligning with rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and vehicle manufacturing.

Key Companies List

The leading companies in the paint packaging sector include:

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Crown

RPC Superfos

BWAY Corporation

Kian Joo Can Factory

Greif

Moldtek Packaging Ltd.

L. Smith

Other notable participants specialize in metal can production, polymer containers, or offer specialized coatings and packaging customization.

Conclusion

In summary, the paint packaging market is steadily growing, with expectations to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2030 from USD 28.7 billion in 2023, underpinned by a 6.5% CAGR. The Asia Pacific region leads, driven by booming construction and infrastructure activity, while the professional application segment remains dominant. Metal materials and cans & pails products currently hold large shares, though polymer-based formats like polypropylene and pouch packaging are catching up. The market is shaped by sustainability trends, consumer demand for durable and lightweight packaging, and industry innovations. Key players are adapting via greener materials, and customization in packaging design, to stay competitive and respond to evolving regulatory and consumer expectations.

