Paper Packaging Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Eco Solutions

The global paper packaging market was valued at approximately USD 397,518.0 million in 2024, and it is forecasted to reach about USD 527,115.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the 2025–2030 period. The demand for environmentally sustainable packaging solutions is a major driver of this growth, as consumers and companies alike are increasingly turning away from plastic and non‐biodegradable materials.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for around 23.2% of the global paper packaging market’s revenue share. The United States was the dominant country within North America during that year.

By grade, recycled paper held the largest portion in 2024, making up about 55.7% of the market.

Among materials, corrugated boxes claimed the largest revenue share in 2024.

By application, the food & beverages category led the global paper packaging market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2024 was USD 397,518.0 million.

Projected size by 2030 is USD 527,115.2 million.

Expected growth is at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2025 and 2030.

North America was the largest regional market in 2024.

Several factors support this forecast: increasing regulatory pressures around sustainable packaging, expanding e-commerce and retail sectors demanding cost-effective, customizable packaging, plus innovations in materials and design that improve paper packaging’s performance. Regulations, especially in Europe—such as restrictions on single-use plastics—are pushing adoption of paper-based alternatives. Consumer preference for recyclable and biodegradable materials continues to strengthen the market’s appeal.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Some major players in the paper packaging industry include International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Crown Holdings, Inc., Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Sonoco Products Company, Amcor plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, VPK Packaging Group, Sappi Limited, Paragon Print and Packaging, and Södra. These firms collectively hold the largest market shares and tend to influence industry direction, especially in sustainable product development, supply chain optimization, and innovation in materials.

For example, International Paper Company provides a broad array of paper packaging products—corrugated packaging, solid fiber, molded fiber, and paper bags—that serve sectors such as e-commerce, food & beverage, personal care, and manufacturing.

Mondi Group emphasizes sustainable packaging offerings, including corrugated, flexible packaging, and specialty papers.

Conclusion

The paper packaging market is on a clear upward trajectory, propelled by sustainability concerns, regulatory mandates, and shifting consumer preferences. With recycled paper already holding the majority grade share and corrugated boxes leading among materials, the industry shows substantial momentum. Growth is especially pronounced in applications such as food & beverages and e-commerce & retail. Key firms are actively expanding their product portfolios and investing in sustainable innovation to stay competitive. Unless regulatory pressures soften or unforeseen supply chain issues arise, the market is likely to follow its projected path of steady growth through 2030.

