Paracetamol IV Market Growth Driven by Rising Hospitalization Rates

In 2024, the global paracetamol IV market was valued at USD 798.25 million. Projections indicate growth to USD 994.23 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.43% over the period from 2025 to 2030. The expanding use of IV paracetamol in managing pain and fever following surgeries is a key driver of this growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global IV paracetamol market in 2024, accounting for approximately 39.76% of revenue. The United States was a major contributor within that region.

By indication, the pain segment dominated in 2024, capturing roughly 60.49% of market revenue.

In terms of application, the surgical category held the largest share — about 63.05% in 2024 — driven by postoperative needs.

Considering end use, hospitals were the leading segment, with around 52.13% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2024: USD 798.25 million.

Forecast size by 2030: USD 994.23 million.

CAGR (2025-2030): 3.43%.

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market through 2024 and into the forecast period.

Growth is fueled by several factors: a rising number of surgical procedures (especially orthopedic and abdominal), increasing preference for IV administration where oral intake is not feasible, demand for rapid onset and precise dosing, as well as efforts to reduce reliance on opioids. IV formulation innovations, greater awareness of non-opioid pain relief, improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and higher incidence of chronic painful conditions are also supporting expansion.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players operating in the IV paracetamol space are investing in expanding product offerings, entering new markets through partnerships or licensing, securing regulatory approvals, and refining delivery methods. Competitive pressures include pricing strategies and promotional efforts. These factors contribute both to consolidation and differentiation among industry participants. The combination of paracetamol IV with NSAIDs or narcotics in multimodal analgesia is increasingly common, enhancing its market appeal in postoperative care and helping reduce opioid use.

Order a free sample PDF of the Paracetamol IV Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies List

Leading companies in the IV paracetamol market include:

Mallinckrodt (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals)

Cipla Inc.

Lupin

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Conclusion

Overall, the IV paracetamol market is positioned for steady growth over the forecast period. Surgical settings remain the dominant application, with pain management as the major indication, and hospitals serving as the primary point of administration. North America leads, though expanding healthcare access and rising demand in Asia Pacific and other regions offer promising opportunities. Key players are leveraging product innovation, strategic alliances, and regulatory initiatives to strengthen their share. As non-opioid management becomes more prioritized, IV paracetamol is likely to retain its important role in postoperative and broader clinical pain and fever control.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.