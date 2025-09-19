Computer Vision In Healthcare Market 2030: Unveiling New Diagnostic Capabilities

Market Overview

The global computer vision in healthcare market was valued at USD 2,692.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2025 to 2030, reaching a total market size of USD 15,600.8 million by 2030. This growth is driven by the ongoing advancements in machine learning models, particularly in computer vision, which are significantly transforming the healthcare landscape by improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy—ultimately enhancing patient care outcomes.

Multiple factors are fueling this market expansion, including the increasing demand for computer vision systems in healthcare, government initiatives supporting AI adoption, the integration of big data in medical practices, and the growing use of computer vision in precision medicine. These elements collectively create a favorable environment for market development. Artificial intelligence (AI) is already reshaping sectors globally, and its impact on healthcare is especially notable, particularly through improvements in diagnosis and patient treatment methods.

Computer vision offers a high degree of accuracy in medical diagnostics, helping reduce false positives and unnecessary treatments. Using advanced algorithms trained on large-scale datasets, computer vision can detect subtle signs of disease that may go unnoticed by clinicians, due to the natural limitations of human perception. Some innovations in this space suggest the potential to approach near-perfect diagnostic precision.

Order a free sample PDF of the Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

In addition to diagnostics, healthcare professionals are now utilizing computer vision to assess health and fitness data, allowing for faster and more informed medical decisions. A key example includes measuring blood loss during surgeries, such as Cesarean sections (C-sections), which can enable timely interventions in critical cases. Furthermore, computer vision can analyze images captured with standard cameras to estimate body fat percentage, highlighting the technology’s adaptability across different medical applications and its contribution to more comprehensive patient assessments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 35.1% revenue share in 2024.

Within North America, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of regional revenue.

By component, software dominated the market with a 45.3% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, healthcare providers held the leading position with a 54.7% share in 2024.

The diagnostic centers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 35.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 2,692.5 Million

: USD 2,692.5 Million 2030 Forecasted Market Size : USD 15,600.8 Million

: USD 15,600.8 Million CAGR (2025–2030) : 32.7%

: 32.7% Leading Region: North America

Key Companies & Competitive Insights

Major companies in the market are pursuing growth through product launches, partnerships, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. These efforts aim to strengthen market presence and enhance product capabilities.

NVIDIA Corporation is a leader in computing and AI technologies, offering high-performance GPUs and platforms that accelerate medical imaging analysis, disease detection, and drug development. Through collaborations with healthcare institutions and tailored AI solutions, NVIDIA is driving the adoption of computer vision in diagnostics and patient care.

Intel Corporation plays a pivotal role in the field by delivering advanced processors and AI-based solutions that facilitate rapid and accurate processing of complex medical imagery. Intel’s hardware and software platforms support more efficient diagnostics and help healthcare providers improve operational outcomes.

Key Players in the Market

The following companies are recognized as key contributors to the global computer vision in healthcare market:

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Basler AG

Tempus AI, Inc.

AiCure

iCAD, Inc.

SenseTime

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The computer vision in healthcare market is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by AI advancements, rising demand for diagnostic precision, and the push for personalized medicine. The ability of computer vision to detect complex medical conditions with high accuracy and to support real-time clinical decision-making is revolutionizing healthcare delivery. As adoption continues to rise, particularly in North America, and key players like NVIDIA and Intel push technological boundaries, the market is poised for exponential growth through 2030. This trend reflects a broader shift towards AI-integrated, data-driven healthcare systems focused on improving both patient outcomes and operational efficiency.