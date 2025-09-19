Direct Reduced Iron Market 2030: Steelmaking’s Shift Towards Cleaner Technologies

The global direct reduced iron (DRI) market was valued at USD 47.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 68.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is being driven by the accelerating pace of global infrastructure development and the ongoing urbanization of emerging economies, which are significantly increasing demand for steel—and by extension, DRI.

DRI is gaining traction as a preferred alternative to atraditional iron-making methods due to its lower carbon footprint and cost efficiency. With rising awareness of climate change and the implementation of stricter environmental regulations, steel manufacturers are actively seeking cleaner production methods. DRI production generates substantially less CO₂ than traditional blast furnace processes, making it an attractive solution for reducing the environmental impact of steel production.

According to Midrex World Direct Reduction Statistics, global DRI production reached 135.7 million tons (Mt) in 2023, marking a 6.5% increase from 127.4 Mt in 2022. Over the last five years, global DRI output has grown by 25.6%, and by approximately 82% over the last decade. This upward trend is further supported by governmental and institutional incentives aimed at promoting green technologies, reinforcing the shift toward sustainable and low-carbon economies.

Advancements in gas-based and coal-based reduction technologies have enhanced the scalability, efficiency, and quality of DRI production. Additionally, the emergence of modular DRI plants has enabled smaller steel producers to adopt the technology, widening market access. These innovations have also reduced production costs while improving product consistency, helping drive broader adoption of DRI across both developed and developing regions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Direct Reduced Iron Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 56.8% in the global DRI market in 2024. The region’s dominance is primarily due to the rapid industrialization of countries such as India, China, and those in Southeast Asia, where steel demand continues to surge. As infrastructure development and urban expansion intensify, the need for high-quality steel—and hence DRI—has risen significantly. According to the Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association (SIMA), India remained the world’s largest DRI producer, recording an output of 49.3 Mt in 2023.

By end use, the steelmaking segment led the market with an 83.8% revenue share in 2024. DRI (or sponge iron) is a vital feedstock in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) and is preferred for its high purity and efficient energy use. The growing steel demand from the construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, particularly in emerging markets, is driving increased adoption of DRI. Furthermore, its role in decarbonizing the steel industry strengthens its appeal among environmentally conscious producers.

Based on form, cold direct reduced iron (CDRI) dominated the market with a 78.8% share in 2024. CDRI is created by reducing iron ore at low temperatures using natural gas or hydrogen, resulting in a highly metalized product ideal for EAF-based steelmaking. Total global CDRI production reached 108.7 Mt in 2023, reflecting its increasing popularity in the push to lower emissions in steel production processes.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 47.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.98 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the global DRI market include:

Qatar Steel : A prominent steel manufacturer based in Qatar, recognized for its focus on quality and environmental sustainability. The company produces DRI using efficient, low-emission processes as part of its commitment to sustainable steelmaking.

: A prominent steel manufacturer based in Qatar, recognized for its focus on quality and environmental sustainability. The company produces DRI using efficient, low-emission processes as part of its commitment to sustainable steelmaking. Kobe Steel Ltd.: One of Japan’s leading steelmakers, Kobe Steel specializes in DRI production through the MIDREX Process, primarily utilizing natural gas. This technology improves the quality of the metallic output and contributes significantly to carbon emission reduction compared to traditional methods.

Key Players

AM/NS India

ArcelorMittal

Ghadir Iron and Steel Company

Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC

Khorasan Steel II

Khouzestan Steel Company

Kobe Steel Ltd

NUCOR

Qatar Steel

Tosyali Algeria A.S.

Welspun Group

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global direct reduced iron (DRI) market is experiencing sustained growth, underpinned by the increasing global demand for cleaner, cost-effective steel production solutions. As infrastructure projects, urbanization, and manufacturing expansion continue—particularly in Asia Pacific—DRI is cementing its role as a critical feedstock in the steelmaking process.

Its environmental advantages, including lower CO₂ emissions, align with international sustainability goals and climate policies, prompting broader adoption by both governments and the private sector. Technological advances, such as the development of modular DRI plants and more efficient reduction technologies, are further enhancing its accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

With a projected market size of USD 68.98 billion by 2030 and a growing focus on decarbonizing heavy industry, DRI is poised to play a central role in the global transition to low-carbon steel production—supporting both economic development and environmental responsibility.