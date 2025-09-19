Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook: Driving Luxury and Style Ahead

The global automotive sunroof market size was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. With the rising integration of advanced technologies in the automotive sector, smart sunroofs are emerging as a key trend, particularly popular among younger consumer groups such as Gen Z.

Growing demand for enhanced comfort features, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing preference for vehicles equipped with sunroofs are key drivers of the market. The surge in global passenger car sales, especially across emerging economies, is further accelerating sunroof adoption and overall market expansion.

The integration of sunroofs in electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining momentum as they enhance openness, ventilation, and thermal comfort. Advanced features such as automatic opening and closing, adjustable tinting, and connectivity through smartphone apps are increasingly appealing to consumers. Moreover, sunroofs equipped with solar panels are gaining recognition as a sustainable and energy-efficient solution.

Beyond aesthetics, sunroofs play a significant functional role in vehicles by creating a sense of spaciousness and improving the driving experience. Continuous innovation in sunroof design and manufacturing has led to lighter, more efficient systems that improve overall vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of 43.2%.

By type, the glass sunroof segment accounted for the largest share at 82.3% in 2023.

By operation, the electric segment led the market with a revenue share of 61.7% in 2023.

By propulsion type, the ICE segment dominated with 67.9% share in 2023.

By application, the premium and luxury vehicle segment held the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Sunroof Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 12.2 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.1 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Leading players in the automotive sunroof market are prioritizing product innovation, strategic collaborations, and capacity expansions to strengthen their market position.

AISIN Corp. supplies engines, drivetrains, chassis, bodies, and other components, primarily to Toyota Motor Corporation and other major OEMs.

supplies engines, drivetrains, chassis, bodies, and other components, primarily to Toyota Motor Corporation and other major OEMs. Magna International Inc. is a mobility technology company that provides modular solutions across vehicle systems and assemblies, including seating, closures, vision, exteriors, and advanced roof systems. The company emphasizes design, engineering, and manufacturing excellence to deliver innovative products.

Recent Developments:

May 2023 – Webasto Group established its second sunroof manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, responding to increasing consumer demand for sunroof-equipped vehicles. The plant’s initial capacity of 250,000 units annually was later expanded to 400,000 units.

– Webasto Group established its second sunroof manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, responding to increasing consumer demand for sunroof-equipped vehicles. The plant’s initial capacity of 250,000 units annually was later expanded to 400,000 units. May 2023 – ANAND Group’s flagship company Gabriel India Ltd. signed a strategic collaboration with Inalfa Roof Systems (USD 1.5 billion firm) to manufacture advanced sunroofs for the growing Indian automotive market.

Key Players:

Webasto Group

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Inteva Products

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd

Magna International Inc.

AISIN CORPORATION

Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The automotive sunroof market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising demand for premium vehicle features, technological advancements, and increasing consumer preference for enhanced driving experiences. With innovations such as smart sunroofs, solar-integrated panels, and connectivity-enabled systems, the market is expected to remain a key segment in the evolving automotive industry, particularly as EV adoption and sustainability goals continue to shape future demand.