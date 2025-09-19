Particle Therapy Market Growth Accelerates with Cancer Treatment

In 2023, the global particle therapy market was valued at USD 1.54 billion, and it is expected to expand significantly to reach approximately USD 20.61 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% over the 2024–2030 period. The rising incidence of multiple cancer types is a primary factor fueling this growth.

In 2022, around 20 million new cases of cancer were reported globally, causing 9.7 million deaths, and about 53.5 million people survived at least five years after diagnosis. Roughly one-fifth of individuals will be affected by cancer in their lifetime.

Advancing age is a significant risk factor; in developed nations, life expectancy surpassing 80 years contributes to higher cancer incidence. Technologies are improving, including more precise tumor targeting, and existing systems such as cyclotrons are being adapted to support diagnostic PET imaging as well as treatment.

Competition is moderate to high, influenced by product innovation, pricing strategies, and collaborations. For example, in July 2022, a company based in Belgium partnered with a Chinese firm to deploy a cyclotron in Chengdu for theragnostics and personalized therapeutics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the market, accounting for 37.65%.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth through 2030.

Among system types, single-room systems are set to grow at the highest CAGR of about 7.97% in the forecast period.

By application, treatment dominated in 2023 and is predicted to continue strong growth, at roughly 7.77% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

With regard to cancer type, the pediatric segment held the largest share in 2023, at 44.97%.

Market Size & Forecast

Market value in 2023: USD 1.54 billion.

Forecast for 2030: USD 20.61 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2024 through 2030.

North America remains the largest regional market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the most rapid growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Numerous innovations are underway, including: online imaging for guiding therapy, adaptive treatment using machine-learning, superconducting magnets to enable compact accelerators, gantry-less beam delivery, high-intensity accelerators linked with imaging, and ultra-high dose rate (FLASH) radiation techniques.

Mergers and acquisitions are common; for instance, a major healthcare technology firm acquired a leading radiation therapy system provider in April 2021 to enhance its oncology portfolio. Regulatory bodies globally emphasize patient safety, professional training, and adherence to strict quality and quality-management standards (such as ISO 13485 and ISO 9001).

The therapy type insight shows proton therapy dominating with approximately 86.16% of market share in 2023, driven by its precision and reduced damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Heavy ion therapy is projected to grow the fastest over 2024-2030.

In system type, single-room systems have the higher growth rate, though multi-room systems also gain traction due to greater patient throughput and flexibility. Treatment remains the largest application segment, while clinical research holds a meaningful portion as well. In cancer type, pediatric cases dominate, with breast cancer forecasted to grow rapidly. Regionally, North America has strong infrastructure and high healthcare spending, whereas Asia Pacific has large unmet clinical need and fast expanding healthcare capacity.

Key Companies List

Prominent players in the particle therapy market include:

IBA Worldwide

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (including Varian Medical Systems, Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd

Mevion Medical Systems

Provision Healthcare

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

ProTom International

B dot Medical Inc.

LeyBold

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc

There are also emerging firms such as P-Cure Ltd., PTW Freiburg GmbH, and others focusing on government or institutional funding and novel product introductions to tap into less saturated segments.

Conclusion

The particle therapy market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing cancer incidence, technological advancements, and rising investment in more precise treatment modalities. While established markets like North America continue to dominate, regions such as Asia Pacific offer high growth potential. Proton therapy holds the lion’s share today, with heavy ion therapy and compact single-room systems emerging as future growth engines. Competitive pressure, regulatory requirements, and continuous innovation will shape how the market evolves through 2030.

