Passenger Cars Market Growth Fueled by EV Adoption Trends

In 2023, the global passenger car market was valued at USD 3,415.11 billion. Projections show this will grow to USD 9,664.49 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% over the period from 2024 to 2030. Rising adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies are among the key factors driving this market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region contributed over 62.2% of the global revenue in this segment. China alone accounted for more than 33.4% of the revenue share for that year.

By propulsion type, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles held a dominant share of nearly 76.0% in 2023, while the electric segment is gaining momentum.

By vehicle class, the economy segment led with around 87.0% of the market share in 2023.

Among body‐type categories, SUVs were the most popular in 2023, making up over 48.0% of the market.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2023 stood at USD 3,415.11 billion.

Forecasts project a size of USD 9,664.49 billion by 2030.

The growth rate expected over 2024–2030 is a CAGR of roughly 16.2%.

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional contributor as of 2023.

Innovation is transforming the passenger car sector. Consumers are drawn to features such as adaptive cruise control, lane‐keeping assist, and autonomous parking, which enhance both safety and comfort. Rapid economic growth in emerging economies across Asia Pacific and Latin America is boosting disposable incomes, fueling demand for personal vehicles. The expanding middle class is playing a pivotal role in shifting preferences from mass transit toward owning personal cars.

At the same time, supply‐side pressures like fluctuating prices of steel, aluminum, and petroleum‐based inputs are impacting production costs. These material costs influence pricing strategies of automakers. Meanwhile, there is strong demand for connectivity, infotainment, and digital services inside vehicles—navigation systems, real‐time traffic, entertainment—features increasingly expected by modern buyers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading global players include Volkswagen Group; General Motors; Tesla; Ford Motor Company; Mercedes‐Benz; Audi AG; and BMW AG. These companies dominate market share and shape technology trends, particularly in ICE, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Emerging and regionally strong firms include Hyundai Motor India; Suzuki; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Renault Group; TATA Motors; and Kia India Pvt. Ltd. Some are pushing aggressively into global electric/hybrid vehicle development; others are capitalizing on competitive pricing, strategic partnerships, and diversified product portfolios spanning multiple segments.

Conclusion

Overall, the passenger car market is on a steep growth trajectory, expanding from over USD 3.4 trillion in 2023 to nearly USD 9.7 trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Asia Pacific leads in revenue share, but all regions are being pushed forward by technological innovation, regulatory pressure especially around emissions, and rising consumer expectations for connectivity and safety. ICE vehicles and economy‐class models remain sizeable today, though electric propulsion, luxury classes, and sedans are poised for faster growth. Established automakers alongside emerging players will have to adapt rapidly: managing supply chain cost fluctuations, innovating in ADAS/autonomous tech, and meeting environmental and customer demands will be critical in determining market position over this forecast period.

