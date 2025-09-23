5G in Aviation Market: Bridging Connectivity Gaps in Remote Areas

The global 5G in aviation market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing reliance on real-time data exchange across aviation infrastructure drives market growth. 5G networks enable ultra-fast communication between aircraft, ground stations, and airport systems, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and passenger experience. From biometric boarding to predictive maintenance, 5G transforms airports and airlines’ operations.

The deployment of airborne 5G platforms such as drones, aircraft-based relays, and High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellites (HAPS) is proving invaluable in disaster recovery and emergency communications. These platforms can rapidly restore connectivity in regions where terrestrial infrastructure has been compromised, making those regions strategic assets for governments and humanitarian agencies. Additionally, integrating compact, high-throughput antenna systems makes it easier to embed 5G capabilities into aircraft without compromising design or performance.

The rise of smart airports and connected aircraft is also accelerating adoption. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) technologies enable seamless in-flight entertainment, faster baggage tracking, and improved security protocols through AI-powered facial recognition and surveillance systems. As aviation embraces digital transformation, 5G emerges as the backbone of next-generation connectivity, unlocking new possibilities for automation, passenger personalization, and operational resilience.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By communication infrastructure, the small cells segment accounted for the largest share of 62.3% 2024.

By technology, the enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By connectivity type, the air-to-ground communication segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 32.7% in 2024.

The U.S. 5G in aviation market held a dominant position in 2024.

In March 2025, GSMA partnered with Safran Passenger Innovations and Seamless Air Alliance in Barcelona to co-develop advanced 5G connectivity services to improve in-flight communication and passenger experience.

