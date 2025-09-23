Europe Collagen Market 2030: Marine Sources Dive into Sustainable Trends

Europe Collagen Market Overview

The Europe collagen market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach at 7.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of collagen across various industries, heightened health awareness, and growing expenditure on personal well-being. Additionally, the rising demand for collagen-infused cosmetic and personal care products is further propelling the market forward.

In 2023, Europe accounted for a 36.7% revenue share of the global collagen market. The region’s large population of red meat consumers has led to the proliferation of meat processing facilities and slaughterhouses, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for collagen production. Moreover, the rising demand for purified collagen, especially for applications such as collagen casings, is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Collagen Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Gelatin Segment Dominance (2023): Gelatin accounted for 69.6% of total revenue , largely due to its widespread use in the food & beverages sector. Demand continues to grow for gelatin as a food stabilizer, especially in products such as yogurts, pasta, jams, jellies, salads, and ice creams.

Gelatin accounted for , largely due to its widespread use in the food & beverages sector. Demand continues to grow for gelatin as a food stabilizer, especially in products such as yogurts, pasta, jams, jellies, salads, and ice creams. Bovine-Based Collagen Leading the Market: In 2023, bovine-sourced collagen held the largest revenue share, supported by the high availability of cattle in the region. Collagen is typically extracted from bovine hides, bones, and cartilage, yielding various grades suited for different applications.

In 2023, bovine-sourced collagen held the largest revenue share, supported by the high availability of cattle in the region. Collagen is typically extracted from bovine hides, bones, and cartilage, yielding various grades suited for different applications. Preference for Dry-Form Collagen: The dry form of collagen dominated the European market in 2023. This trend is linked to the increased incorporation of powdered collagen in health supplements. The growing consumer focus on wellness continues to fuel demand for this format.

The dry form of collagen dominated the European market in 2023. This trend is linked to the increased incorporation of powdered collagen in health supplements. The growing consumer focus on wellness continues to fuel demand for this format. Type I Collagen as Market Leader: Type I collagen saw the highest adoption due to its versatile application in areas such as tissue engineering, drug delivery, and cosmetic surgeries. Its suitability for wound care and medical-grade uses—particularly in bovine-derived form—has further strengthened its position.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.6 billion

USD 3.6 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.2 billion

USD 7.2 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 10.1%

Key Companies Operating in Europe

Major players in the European collagen market include:

Rousselot – Offers a diverse collagen and gelatin portfolio including brands like Gelatin, Peptan, and X-Pure.

Weishardt Holding SA – Provides fish collagen peptides, pig and fish skin gelatin, and serves sectors like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutrition.

GELITA AG

Tessenderlo Group

DSM

Collagen Solutions (US) LLC

ITALGEL S.p.A.

Nippi, Inc.

Advanced BioMatrix (BICO)

COBIOSA

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Europe collagen market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing health consciousness, expanding cosmetic and nutraceutical applications, and consistent raw material supply supported by the region’s meat processing infrastructure. Innovations in product formulations and a strong focus on wellness are further supporting the demand for collagen across various end-use industries.

With the market expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030, companies that prioritize innovation, quality, and targeted applications—particularly in medical, cosmetic, and food sectors—are well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding opportunity. The steady rise in consumer preference for collagen-enriched products ensures a positive outlook for both established firms and emerging players in Europe’s dynamic collagen industry.