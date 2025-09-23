Europe Beer Market 2030: Local Ingredients Brew Authenticity Appeal

The Europe beer market size is anticipated to reach USD 323.81 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is fueled by evolving consumer preferences and a rising inclination toward premium and craft beer varieties.

As consumers become more experimental and discerning, there is a noticeable shift away from mass-produced beers toward artisanal brews that offer unique flavors, local ingredients, and authentic brewing techniques. This trend is particularly strong among younger demographics and urban populations, who value quality and experience over quantity. The proliferation of microbreweries and craft beer festivals across Europe reflects this cultural shift, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Increasing disposable income and lifestyle changes are also pivotal in driving beer consumption. With more spending power and a growing social dining culture, consumers frequent bars, pubs, and restaurants that offer diverse beer selections. The hospitality sector’s emphasis on curated beer menus and food pairings is enhancing the appeal of beer as a sophisticated beverage choice. Moreover, the rise of beer tourism—where travelers explore regional brewing traditions—has added a new dimension to the market, encouraging local production and cross-border trade.

Technological advancements in brewing and packaging are further supporting market growth. Innovations in sustainable packaging, such as recyclable cans and eco-friendly bottles, align with Europe’s strong environmental consciousness. Breweries also adopt digital tools for inventory management, customer engagement, and distribution, which streamline operations and improve market reach. In addition, the expansion of online retail channels and direct-to-consumer platforms has made beer more accessible, especially in regions with limited traditional distribution networks.

Regulatory support and favorable trade policies within the European Union create a conducive environment for beer producers and exporters. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium dominate the market due to their deep-rooted brewing heritage and strong domestic demand. At the same time, emerging markets in Eastern Europe are witnessing increased investment and production capacity, contributing to the overall regional growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, the lager beer segment accounted for a revenue share of 52.3% in 2024.

By packaging, the bottled beer segment accounted for a revenue share of 50.4% in 2024.

By production, the macrobrewery segment accounted for a revenue share of 67.7% in 2024.

By distribution channel, in 2024, sales of beer through on-trade channels accounted for a revenue share of 52.6%.

The beer market in Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The beer market in the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Europe Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe beer market based on product, packaging, production, distribution channel, and country:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ale Lager Stout Others

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Bottles Cans Others

Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Macro Brewery Micro Brewery Craft Brewery

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) On-Trade Off-Trade

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Germany UK France Italy Spain



List of Key Players in the Europe Beer Market

AB InBev

Heineken N.V.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo

Mahou San Miguel

S.A. Damm

Radeberger Gruppe International

Oettinger Gruppe

