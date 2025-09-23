North America LGBTQ Tourism Market Expands Amid Rising Social Awareness

The North America LGBTQ tourism market size was valued at USD 108.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 170.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. The region is home to numerous LGBTQ-friendly destinations tailored specifically for the community. Cities like San Francisco, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver offer inclusive accommodations, nightlife, and cultural attractions, creating welcoming environments for LGBTQ travelers. The wide variety of destinations ensures diverse experiences for tourists, from vibrant city life to cultural heritage exploration.

Pride celebrations and LGBTQ-focused festivals remain a major catalyst for market growth. Events such as New York City Pride, Toronto Pride, and San Francisco Pride attract millions of visitors worldwide, reinforcing North America’s reputation as a hub for inclusive and celebratory tourism.

In addition, the region holds strong historical significance for LGBTQ rights, further enhancing its tourism appeal. Landmarks like the Stonewall Inn in New York and the Castro District in San Francisco are symbolic of the LGBTQ rights movement and attract travelers interested in exploring the history and activism that shaped modern equality.

Supportive communities across North America also play a vital role in driving demand. Districts such as the Castro in San Francisco, West Hollywood in Los Angeles, and the Village in Montreal are known for their inclusivity, hospitality, and vibrant LGBTQ culture. These neighborhoods provide a sense of belonging, making visitors feel at home and enriching their travel experience.

Key Market Dynamics:

By tour type: The solo travel segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 51.8% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

By age group: The 25–45 years segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by the rise of niche and experiential travel.

By budget: The moderate segment dominated in 2024, supported by the growth of online booking platforms and review-driven decision-making.

By destination: The domestic travel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, further boosted by the popularity of vacation rentals offered by platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

By booking mode: Direct booking held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by loyalty programs and membership benefits.

Order a free sample PDF of the North America LGBTQ Tourism Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 108.33 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 170.53 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.2%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market features a mix of specialized LGBTQ travel providers and large travel technology companies. Leading players are enhancing their offerings by focusing on inclusivity, curated experiences, and seamless booking platforms.

Atlantis Events, Inc. specializes in LGBTQ cruises and resort vacations, offering themed parties, world-class entertainment, and all-inclusive experiences at sought-after destinations.

specializes in LGBTQ cruises and resort vacations, offering themed parties, world-class entertainment, and all-inclusive experiences at sought-after destinations. Out Adventures provides customized travel experiences, ranging from adventure and cultural tours to luxury vacations, with both group and private options designed for LGBTQ travelers.

provides customized travel experiences, ranging from adventure and cultural tours to luxury vacations, with both group and private options designed for LGBTQ travelers. Expedia, Inc. offers extensive travel solutions—including flights, hotels, rentals, and packages—through its portfolio of brands such as Expedia.com, Hotels.com, VRBO, and Travelocity. The company highlights LGBTQ-friendly listings, allowing travelers to book accommodations and services tailored to their needs.

Key Players

Contiki Holidays Limited

Expedia, Inc.

G Adventures

Atlantis Events, Inc.

Oscar Wilde Tours

Out Adventures

Hanns Ebensten Travel

The Olivia Companies, LLC

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The North America LGBTQ tourism market is on a robust growth path, supported by inclusive destinations, iconic pride events, and strong community presence. With solo travelers and the 25–45 age group leading demand, and companies investing in tailored experiences, the industry is set to expand significantly, reaching USD 170.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%.