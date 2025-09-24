North America Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market 2030: Insights from Industry Leaders

The North America plastic injection molding machine market was valued at USD 2,009.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand for plastic injection molding equipment across various end-use industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others.

Plastic injection molding machines are vital in the automotive sector, facilitating mass production of intricate and customized plastic parts used in vehicles. These machines manufacture interior automotive components like dashboards, door panels, and steering wheels, as well as exterior parts such as bumpers and body panels. Key benefits of these machines include fast production cycles, cost efficiency, and the ability to process diverse plastic materials, enabling the creation of lightweight, high-quality parts with significant design flexibility-a critical factor in contemporary automotive manufacturing.

The surge in demand for automotive components has propelled global vehicle production, subsequently boosting the requirement for plastic injection molded parts in the industry. With the automotive sector expanding due to growing consumer demand, technological progress, and an emphasis on sustainability, the need for precise, efficient, and versatile plastic components in vehicles is increasing.

Hybrid injection molding machines, which combine hydraulic and electric technologies, offer the high clamping force typical of hydraulic machines along with the precision, energy efficiency, reduced noise, and repeatability of electric machines. These advantages allow manufacturers to produce both thick- and thin-walled plastic parts with high quality. Hybrid machines also facilitate quicker return on investment (ROI), ongoing modifications, and diverse product design options. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), U.S. vehicle sales fell from 2,512,780 units in 2019 to 1,926,795 units in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

The U.S. led the market, accounting for 80.5% of global revenue in 2023. Factors such as access to cutting-edge EV technologies, a skilled workforce, advanced processing capabilities, and expanded R&D initiatives have driven the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

The hydraulic segment dominated industry growth in 2023, representing 44.2% of global revenue. Hydraulic machines are preferred for producing plastic parts with greater thickness and density, like automotive dashboards and panels.

The automotive sector was the largest end-use segment in 2023, benefiting from the machines’ material compatibility, precision, repeatability, and surface finish. Increasing demand for lightweight automotive components and growing vehicle production are expected to support segment growth.

Machines with clamping forces between 100 and 400 metric tons led the market in 2023. These machines are ideal for manufacturing medium-sized, complex contoured parts and are considered industry workhorses due to their versatility across sectors.

The mid-tech segment dominated in 2023, widely used in industries requiring adequate precision and high-volume output. Mid-tech machines are favored by small and medium enterprises for their cost-effective and reliable plastic part manufacturing, producing components with excellent surface finish and dimensional accuracy.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 2,009.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.61 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 3.9%

Leading Companies in North America Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market:

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Haitian International

KraussMaffei

Milacron, LLC

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

ENGEL

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

UBE Machinery Inc.

Husky Technologies

WITTMANN Technology GmbH

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Conclusion:

The North America plastic injection molding machine market is poised for steady growth over the coming years, driven by expanding applications in the automotive sector and other industries. Technological advancements such as hybrid injection molding machines are enhancing production capabilities by combining efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness. The dominance of the U.S. market is underpinned by its leadership in electric vehicle adoption and innovation. As industries continue to demand lightweight, high-quality plastic components, the market is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory, making plastic injection molding machines indispensable in modern manufacturing.