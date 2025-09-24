Patient Positioning Systems Market Sees Adoption in Surgical Robotics

The global patient positioning systems market was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.01% from 2024 to 2030. A principal driver of this expansion is the rising geriatric population globally.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America commanded the largest revenue share, contributing 33.1% of the total market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast span.

Within the product category, tables led in 2023 with a dominant share of 80.1% of revenues.

Looking at applications, surgery accounted for the largest portion of demand, with 45.58% of revenues in 2023.

Considering end-use segments, hospitals held the biggest share in 2023, standing at 54.94%.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2023 was USD 1.46 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 1.92 billion by 2030.

This implies a CAGR of 4.01% from 2024 through 2030.

Regionally, North America remains the largest market in 2023, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing over the forecast period.

Other growth drivers include increasing numbers of older adults—in 2020 there were about 1 billion people aged 60 or over globally, rising to an estimated 1.4 billion by 2030. By 2050 this demographic is expected to reach around 2.1 billion. Also contributing are rising cancer incidence, greater awareness among patients, and higher spending on diagnostic procedures. For example, in the U.S., cancer incidence and healthcare infrastructure investment in operating rooms are boosting demand. Diagnostic imaging volumes are also growing—such as in the UK, where about 43.4 million imaging tests were recorded from February 2022 to January 2023—further stimulating need for precise and adaptable positioning systems.

Regulatory and safety standards, innovation in design and materials, and hospital infrastructure modernization are additional forces shaping the market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is moderately concentrated, with large players like Medtronic, Hill-Rom Holdings, and Stryker Corporation driving much of the innovation, span of product offerings, and geographic reach. These companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their positions. Emerging firms—such as Mizuho OSI, LEONI AG, and OPT SurgiSystems Srl—are also participating actively by introducing new products, forming partnerships, and seeking opportunities to expand.

Product innovations are evident both in tables (which dominate) and in the accessory segment, which is expected to have the fastest growth rate over the forecast interval due to rising demand for cushions, adapters, and customized supports that enhance patient comfort and procedural precision.

Application-wise, although surgery remains the largest application segment, diagnostics is projected to grow more rapidly because of increased diagnostic imaging, chronic disease prevalence, and the larger ageing population.

In end-use, hospitals continue to generate the bulk of revenues. However, ambulatory centers are expected to grow significantly, propelled by shifts toward outpatient care, minimally invasive procedures, and lower cost settings.

Regionally, North America benefits from strong healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and concentration of major market players. Europe holds the second largest share, owing to well-established healthcare systems, aging population, and high cancer incidence rates. Asia-Pacific’s market acceleration is attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic disease burden, and supportive government policies in countries like China and India.

Key Companies

Medtronic

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries

Skytron, LLC

Smith & Nephew

STERIS plc

Mizuho OSI

LEONI AG

OPT SurgiSystems Srl

Conclusion

Overall, the patient positioning systems market is on a steady growth trajectory, with expansion driven by demographic shifts (notably ageing populations), rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, enhanced diagnostic imaging activity, and substantial investments in modernizing healthcare infrastructure. While tables dominate the product mix currently, the accessory segment offers higher growth potential. Hospitals remain the major end use, though ambulatory care is emerging rapidly. Geographic dynamics show North America as the current leader and Asia-Pacific as the fastest growing region. Companies that combine innovation, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships are best positioned to succeed in this evolving landscape.

