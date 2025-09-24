Data Center RFID Market 2030: Services Segment Eyes Fastest Growth

The global data center RFID market was valued at USD 1,270.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5,627.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% between 2024 and 2030. As data centers expand in size and complexity due to increased demand for data processing and storage, the need for efficient and reliable asset management systems becomes crucial.

Data center RFID technology addresses this demand by providing real-time asset tracking and visibility, optimizing asset utilization, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Data centers contain critical infrastructure and sensitive data, where breaches or unauthorized access can have severe consequences. RFID technology enhances security by controlling access and monitoring asset movement within the facility. This real-time tracking enables rapid detection and response to security threats, reducing risks and protecting valuable information.

The benefits of RFID technology are increasingly recognized by data center operators. Its ability to automate processes, increase productivity, and improve security is driving the growing adoption of data center RFID solutions. Technological advancements continuously enhance RFID, making it more cost-effective, reliable, and adaptable for data center applications. Improvements such as longer read ranges, greater data capacity, and seamless integration with other systems are making RFID a more attractive solution, fueling market expansion.

The applications of data center RFID extend beyond asset tracking and security. They now include data center audits, environmental monitoring, predictive maintenance, and lifecycle management. This diversification opens new growth avenues by delivering comprehensive management solutions tailored to specific operational needs. Furthermore, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with RFID data is unlocking enhanced analytics and predictive maintenance capabilities. AI algorithms analyze RFID data to detect patterns, forecast equipment failures, and optimize maintenance schedules, reducing downtime and cutting costs while maintaining optimal equipment performance.

Modern data center management systems such as Building Management Systems (BMS) and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) readily integrate with RFID solutions. This integration enables real-time data visualization and analysis, facilitating proactive management and improved decision-making. It also eliminates manual data collection and reconciliation, reducing errors and improving operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2023 with nearly 37% share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth.

By component, the hardware segment dominated with 73% of global revenue in 2023.

Within hardware, the reader segment held the largest revenue share at around 35% in 2023.

For tags, passive tags dominated, accounting for over 71% of the market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1,270.3 Million

USD 1,270.3 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5,627.0 Million

USD 5,627.0 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 24.8%

24.8% Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Notable players in the data center RFID market include Impinj, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology, LLC, ThingMagic, Inc., and AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION.

Impinj, Inc. provides a wide range of RAIN RFID tags, readers, antennas, software, and services that enhance real-time visibility and asset management, thereby improving operational efficiency, security, and compliance.

provides a wide range of RAIN RFID tags, readers, antennas, software, and services that enhance real-time visibility and asset management, thereby improving operational efficiency, security, and compliance. Zebra Technologies Corporation offers RFID tags, high-performance readers, printers, antennas, and VisibilityIQ software. Zebra emphasizes innovation, automation, AI integration, security enhancements, and expanding into emerging markets.

Emerging market participants include:

Detego , whose Perception Platform is a cloud-based solution delivering real-time visibility and management of RFID-tagged assets in data centers. It integrates smoothly with existing infrastructure to enable flexible data integration and analysis.

, whose Perception Platform is a cloud-based solution delivering real-time visibility and management of RFID-tagged assets in data centers. It integrates smoothly with existing infrastructure to enable flexible data integration and analysis. MOJIX, which combines RFID and real-time location system (RTLS) technologies into a single platform for data visualization, analytics, and automation, and offers easy integration through an open API.

Key Data Center RFID Companies:

Alien Technology

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Confidex

Detego

GAO Group

HID Global

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

MOJIX

Nedap

NXP Semiconductors

SATO Holdings Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

ThingMagic

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Conclusion:

The data center RFID market is poised for robust growth, driven by the escalating complexity and scale of data centers and the critical need for efficient asset management and security. With a CAGR of 24.8% expected from 2024 to 2030, RFID technology is evolving from basic asset tracking to encompass broader data center management functions including environmental monitoring and predictive maintenance, especially as it integrates with AI and ML. North America currently leads the market, while the Asia Pacific region shows promising growth potential. Innovations improving affordability, reliability, and integration capabilities will continue to fuel adoption, making data center RFID an indispensable tool for modern data infrastructure management.