U.S. Washing Machine Parts Market: Innovations Creating New Market Opportunities

The U.S. washing machine parts market size was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth in the U.S. is driven by technological advancements that enable the development of parts designed to reduce water and energy consumption. Shifts in consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and the availability of innovative technologies are further fueling demand. Manufacturers are prioritizing the creation of energy- and water-efficient parts to align with sustainability goals and evolving customer preferences.

The strong economic performance of the U.S., combined with increasing consumer purchasing power, is expected to create further growth opportunities. The broader consumer goods industry, including washing machines, is anticipated to expand considerably over the forecast period, directly supporting demand for replacement and upgrade parts. Moreover, due to the rising costs of new units, many consumers are opting for repair and maintenance solutions, further strengthening the aftermarket for washing machine components.

The value chain of the U.S. washing machine parts market involves raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users. Commonly used materials include aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and polypropylene. Among these, steel accounts for the largest proportion by weight in washing machines, followed by plastics such as polypropylene.

The lid switch assembly, motor coupling, drive belt, and water inlet valve are among the most frequently replaced components. Several players manufacture these products using a mix of raw materials including stainless steel (porcelain-coated steel), copper, and plastics, which has intensified competition across the industry.

Key Market Insights

Online segment: Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%, supported by digitalization. Online platforms allow consumers in remote or underserved areas to purchase parts conveniently through e-commerce and delivery channels.

Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%, supported by digitalization. Online platforms allow consumers in remote or underserved areas to purchase parts conveniently through e-commerce and delivery channels. Offline distribution channel: Dominated the market with a 90.8% share in 2021. Manufacturers often employ direct-to-consumer strategies, retaining full control over the distribution process and ensuring strong customer engagement.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Washing Machine Parts Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 4.34 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.33 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 4.3%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The U.S. washing machine parts market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering diverse product ranges. Notable companies include Beko U.S., Inc.; Asko Appliance AB; LG Electronics; GE Appliances; and Sundberg America, Inc., all of which leverage extensive distribution networks to strengthen their market presence.

Competition is largely based on product innovation and quality. Companies are introducing advanced solutions to meet the growing customer demand. Innovative technologies such as Samsung’s AddWash, Whirlpool’s sanitization-enabled machines, and quick-wash features in top-load washers are expanding opportunities for parts manufacturing.

Leading players produce and distribute essential components including pumps, drain pipes, water inlet valves, tubs/drums, agitators, motors, and circuit boards. These parts cater to both residential and commercial washing machine applications, ensuring consistent demand across sectors.

Key Players

Beko U.S., Inc.

LG Electronics

RepairClinic.com.

Sundberg America, Inc.

Jenfab Cleaning Solutions

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

SamsungParts.com

GE Appliances

Whirlpool Corporation

Kellett Enterprises, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. washing machine parts market is set for sustained growth, supported by rising repair and maintenance trends, technological innovation, and consumer demand for energy- and water-efficient solutions. With a competitive landscape shaped by both established brands and specialized manufacturers, the industry is expected to evolve rapidly, ensuring steady opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.