Artillery Systems Market: Insights on Recent R&D Investments and Innovations

The global artillery systems market size was estimated at USD 10.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.22 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Key drivers include rising global defense spending, large-scale military modernization programs, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Growing threats from asymmetric warfare and the demand for stronger counter-artillery capabilities are prompting governments to invest heavily in advanced artillery systems. Regional conflicts, ongoing military exercises, and the heightened importance of modern artillery are further accelerating adoption.

Technological advancements are reshaping the market. A stronger emphasis on long-range precision strike capabilities and network-centric warfare has led to innovations such as automated fire control systems, enhanced mobility platforms, and precision-guided munitions. Modern fire control systems—featuring advanced sensors, onboard computers, and communication networks—allow artillery units to engage targets with greater speed and accuracy. Moreover, the integration of automation and robotics enhances efficiency, minimizes human error, and improves battlefield safety.

Looking ahead, artillery systems are increasingly being linked with broader command and control structures and intelligence platforms, boosting situational awareness and overall operational effectiveness. Real-time intelligence sharing enables rapid targeting and precise strikes, strengthening battlefield agility. These advancements are expected to further drive market expansion in the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share at around 40% in 2023.

By range, the medium range segment dominated the market in 2023.

By type, the howitzer segment captured the largest revenue share of over 42.5% in 2023.

By component, the fire control systems segment held the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 10.24 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.22 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.8%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with global defense leaders focusing on advanced solutions, strategic collaborations, and modernization programs.

Northrop Grumman provides a wide portfolio of aerospace and defense products and services, primarily to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community. Its core business segments include aeronautics systems, defense systems, mission systems, and space systems.

provides a wide portfolio of aerospace and defense products and services, primarily to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community. Its core business segments include aeronautics systems, defense systems, mission systems, and space systems. Leonardo S.p.A. is a leading industrial group offering advanced capabilities in aerospace, defense, and security. The company plays a key role in major international defense programs and operates across helicopters, defense electronics, security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space.

is a leading industrial group offering advanced capabilities in aerospace, defense, and security. The company plays a key role in major international defense programs and operates across helicopters, defense electronics, security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space. BAE Systems plc delivers a broad spectrum of defense and aerospace systems, including aircraft, submarines, surface ships, radars, avionics, and guided weapon systems. Its business units cover electronic systems, platforms & services, air, maritime, and cyber & intelligence.

delivers a broad spectrum of defense and aerospace systems, including aircraft, submarines, surface ships, radars, avionics, and guided weapon systems. Its business units cover electronic systems, platforms & services, air, maritime, and cyber & intelligence. KNDS France develops state-of-the-art land defense solutions spanning design, production, upgrades, and lifecycle support. It actively participates in major European and global defense programs.

Key Companies

Elbit Systems Ltd.

RTX Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

KNDS France

Hanwha Corporation

Conclusion

The artillery systems market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising defense budgets, modernization initiatives, and evolving warfare strategies. With continued advancements in automation, precision strike capabilities, and integration with command and intelligence networks, artillery systems are becoming increasingly central to modern military operations. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the demand for technologically advanced and highly mobile artillery solutions will remain a key factor shaping the market through 2030.