Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: How Top Players Are Increasing Patient Outcomes

The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2023 to 2030. Rising infertility rates, improving ART success rates, and higher disposable incomes in developing economies are among the key drivers fueling market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Statistics 2020, nearly 186 million people worldwide face infertility issues. The prevalence of infertility is linked to multiple factors, including sexually transmitted infections (STIs), smoking, obesity, endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI).

Growing societal acceptance of ART and adoption of advanced technologies such as Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT), Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA), Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting (MACS), and time-lapse embryo imaging are expected to boost demand for ART procedures. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, around 330,773 ART procedures were conducted at 448 U.S. fertility clinics, resulting in 77,998 live births and 83,946 live-born infants. Rising awareness about infertility treatment options is also contributing to industry expansion.

Professional associations, such as the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), are actively increasing awareness about treatment solutions. Meanwhile, research in ART culture media is advancing. For instance, CooperSurgical discovered that adding Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor (GM-CSF) to culture media enhances embryo development and improves embryo–endometrium communication, creating favorable conditions for pregnancy.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe led the market in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share of 36.98%.

North America is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

By type, the IVF segment captured the largest revenue share of 91.90% in 2022.

By end-use, fertility clinics & other facilities dominated the market with a share of 79.93% in 2022.

Market Performance

2022 Market Size: USD 25.7 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 41.4 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 5.97%

Europe: Largest market in 2022

Competitive Landscape

Key players are pursuing strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, and R&D investments to strengthen their market presence.

In January 2021, CooperSurgical acquired Embryo Options, a leader in cryo-storage software solutions for fertility clinics. The platform provides patients with online access to information about stored specimens, supporting future ART treatment cycles.

In July 2021, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. acquired IVFTECH ApS and its affiliate K4 Technology ApS, which specialize in laminar flow workstations and large-capacity incubators for ART. The deal was valued at USD 8 million.

Key Companies

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Microm U.K. Ltd.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Cryolab Ltd.

Vitrolife AB

European Sperm Bank

Bloom IVF Centre

Merck KGaA

Ferring B.V.

Conclusion

The ART market is set for steady growth, supported by rising infertility cases, technological advancements, and growing awareness of treatment options. As ART success rates improve and new innovations emerge, the industry is expected to expand significantly, offering enhanced solutions to couples worldwide seeking reproductive assistance.