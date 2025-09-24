Pediatric Catheter Market Growth Driven by Rising Pediatric Healthcare Needs

In 2022, the global pediatric catheter market was valued at USD 7.35 billion. Over the period from 2023 to 2030, the market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%, reaching USD 14.97 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by factors including growth in the pediatric population, rising incidence of congenital heart defects, neurological disorders, urinary tract infections, and insufficient newborn screening capabilities in many emerging regions.

Market Size & Forecast

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of revenue at 34.4%.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2023–2030).

By product category, cardiovascular catheters led in 2022, capturing a 39.9% share of revenues.

The market’s base valuation in 2022 was USD 7.35 billion, with projections showing a rise to USD 14.97 billion by 2030 under a CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America remains dominant in absolute terms, but Asia Pacific is expected to show more rapid expansion.

The increase in cardiovascular and urological conditions in children is fueling demand, especially for minimally invasive surgical approaches, which often rely on catheter technologies.

Advances in catheter design aimed at reducing infection risk are anticipated to further boost acceptance in pediatric care.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Companies operating in this space are employing strategies such as acquisitions, expansion of product portfolios, technological innovation, and partnerships to strengthen market positions and reach. Many are investing in pediatric-specific research to broaden their offerings and capture more of the pediatric catheter market. Future competition is likely to intensify through novel product launches and advancements incorporating analytics, robotics, and other state-of-the-art capabilities.

For example, in May 2022, Aesculap, a surgical division of a major medical company, partnered with a U.S. firm specializing in robotic 3D digital visualization, gaining exclusive distribution rights for a jointly developed digital surgical microscope. This kind of collaboration underscores how players in this market are combining strengths to bolster product offerings and distribution reach.

Key participants in the global pediatric catheter industry include:

BD

Coloplast Corp

Getinge

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

ICU Medical, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Cook

These firms are active in developing, marketing, and distributing pediatric catheter solutions worldwide.

Conclusion

The pediatric catheter market is on a solid growth trajectory, driven by increasing pediatric health challenges, expanding minimally invasive treatment adoption, and enhancements in device safety and functionality. While North America currently leads in revenue share, Asia Pacific is poised to become a high-growth region. Among product types, cardiovascular catheters maintain dominance, but urology catheters offer the strongest growth potential. Competitive dynamics are shaping up around innovation, partnerships, and portfolio expansion, with major medical device firms actively vying for leadership. Overall, the market outlook remains positive, underpinned by unmet medical needs and technological advancements tailored to pediatric care.

