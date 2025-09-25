Asia Pacific Pet Food Market: Pets as Family—A Cultural Shift

The Asia Pacific pet food market was valued at USD 20.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing pet ownership and the growing humanization of pets. As urbanization rises and more individuals live in nuclear family structures or alone, pets are increasingly considered integral members of the household. This shift in perception has led to heightened emotional investments in pets and a greater willingness to spend on high-quality food that meets their nutritional and health needs.

In countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, the rise of middle-class households and nuclear family setups is further driving the emotional bond with pets. Pets are increasingly seen as family members rather than just animals, leading to higher expenditures on quality food, healthcare, and accessories, mirroring human consumption patterns.

The influence of Western pet culture is also significantly impacting the region. With increased exposure to global trends through social media, international travel, and other cultural exchanges, Asian consumers are adopting advanced pet care practices, including regular vet visits, grooming, and feeding premium food brands. This cultural shift is fueling the demand for both pet food and lifestyle products.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and modern retail channels has made pet food more accessible, especially in emerging markets where physical pet stores are less prevalent. Online platforms offer a wide range of pet food options and convenience, while subscription-based delivery services and loyalty programs are encouraging repeat purchases.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Country: The pet food market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increased awareness about pet nutrition and health, driven by recommendations from veterinarians and digital content, is encouraging pet owners to seek premium, specialized, and condition-specific food products. The expansion of modern retail and e-commerce platforms is also contributing to this growth by making a wider variety of pet food more accessible.

By Pet Type: Pet food for dogs represented 56.0% of the market share in 2024. The dog food segment, particularly in India, is experiencing strong growth, fueled by increasing pet ownership in urban areas and rising awareness about the importance of balanced nutrition for dogs. As a result, there is growing demand for premium and specialized dog food products, including grain-free, high-protein, and nutrient-dense formulations.

By Category: Traditional pet food accounted for 90.2% of the market share in 2024. This category includes dry kibble and canned meals, which are growing in popularity due to the increasing humanization of pets. Pet owners are treating their pets as family members and seeking nutritionally balanced, high-quality diets. Traditional pet foods offer convenience, affordability, and long shelf life, making them particularly appealing to busy pet owners.

By Distribution Channel: Pet specialty stores accounted for 26.7% of the market share in 2024. These stores offer curated selections of high-quality, niche, and premium pet food products tailored to specific dietary needs and health concerns. As pet humanization and premiumization trends continue to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking transparency in ingredients and nutritional information, which specialty retailers are more likely to provide.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20.97 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.91 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.7%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Pet food manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly adopting advanced food processing technologies to enhance product quality, flavor, and nutritional value. Techniques such as vacuum frying, air frying, and freeze-drying are being used to preserve the natural qualities and nutrients of ingredients while reducing oil content. Additionally, manufacturers are incorporating innovative packaging solutions, such as resealable and biodegradable options, to improve convenience and sustainability. Customization is also gaining traction, with brands offering personalized snack and treat packs, organic choices, and diverse seasoning blends to cater to the preferences of pet owners.

Key Players

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nestlé Purina

Mars, Incorporated

LUPUS Alimento

Total Alimentos

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

WellPet LLC

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Diamond Pet Foods

Conclusion

The Asia Pacific pet food market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing humanization of pets, rising pet ownership, and the adoption of Western pet care practices. As more households view pets as integral family members, there is a heightened demand for high-quality, specialized pet food. The influence of social media, exposure to global trends, and the growth of e-commerce and modern retail channels are further accelerating this trend, making premium and customized pet food more accessible. As the market continues to evolve, manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies and sustainable practices to meet consumer demand for healthier, more convenient, and environmentally friendly pet food products. With the continued expansion of the middle class and increased awareness of pet health, the Asia Pacific pet food market is set for sustained growth in the coming years.