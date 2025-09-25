Australia Kids Storage Furniture Market: Why Bookshelves are Taking Over?

The Australia kids storage furniture market was valued at USD 313.8 million in 2023 and is forecasted to grow to USD 1,275.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.9% from 2024 to 2030. The market’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for residential furniture, particularly for children. Market players are shifting production to other regions or countries to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the rising spending capacity and higher standard of living in Australia are expected to further drive the growth of the kids storage furniture market in the coming years.

In 2023, Australia’s kids storage furniture market accounted for 2.50% of the global revenue share. The market encompasses a broad range of products, including beds, chairs, tables, dressers, and storage units, all specifically designed for children. The growing demand for kids’ furniture is largely fueled by factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the increasing focus on providing specialized and aesthetically pleasing products for children.

A key trend in Australia is the growing awareness among parents about the harmful chemicals in everyday products, especially those used for children. With increased access to information online, parents are actively seeking furniture free from toxic chemicals like volatile organic compounds, phthalates, benzene, parabens, BPA, talc, and formaldehyde. This has led to an increased demand for kids storage furniture that is both sustainable and free of harmful chemicals.

Additionally, safety concerns among parents regarding the furniture products for their children have heightened. As a result, there is a growing focus on designing products that meet safety standards, using non-toxic materials, and ensuring sturdy construction. Manufacturers are also responding to these concerns by adding safety features to their products, such as UV50-protected parasols and other safety measures in products like the Kids’ Striped Swing Bench offered by Aldi.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Type: Kids bookshelves accounted for a revenue share of 32.27% in 2023. With the rising popularity of books, bookshelves are in high demand for organizing children’s books. Bookshelves offer multiple benefits, including adjustability, ample space, and efficient organization. A leading manufacturer, Crate and Barrel, offers products like the Tatum Walnut Wood 2-Door Kids Storage Bookcase, which is GREENGUARD Gold Certified and screened for over 10,000 chemicals, promoting cleaner indoor air quality.

The wooden kids storage furniture market in Australia held a revenue share of 50.46% in 2023. Wooden furniture is preferred for its durability, making it ideal for children who tend to wear down other materials. Unlike plywood or particle board, wooden furniture is sturdy, ensuring longevity through the child’s formative years. Brands like Rafa Kids use Baltic birch plywood, known for its durability, strength, and environmental sustainability, making it a popular choice for children’s furniture. By Distribution Channel: Offline sales accounted for 55.98% of the market share in 2023. Consumers still prefer shopping offline as it provides personalized pre-sales information, installation support, and immediate delivery. Many customers value the ability to physically inspect products like kids storage furniture before purchase, and enjoy the customer service interaction to gather further product information and make informed decisions.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 313.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,275.2 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 22.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market features a range of key players contributing to its growth, including Williams Sonoma, Inc., Million Dollar Baby Co., Delta Children’s Products Corp., KidKraft, and Crate and Barrel. Some notable players and their contributions include:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : A renowned retailer of high-quality home products, with brands like Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, and West Elm. The company utilizes advanced technologies like 3D imaging and augmented reality to enhance its offerings.

: A renowned retailer of high-quality home products, with brands like Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, and West Elm. The company utilizes advanced technologies like 3D imaging and augmented reality to enhance its offerings. Million Dollar Baby Co. : A family-owned business with seven distinct brands of kids’ furniture. The company has grown to include award-winning, sustainable designs available through major retailers such as Target and Amazon, as well as specialty stores like Crate and Barrel and Pottery Barn Kids.

: A family-owned business with seven distinct brands of kids’ furniture. The company has grown to include award-winning, sustainable designs available through major retailers such as Target and Amazon, as well as specialty stores like Crate and Barrel and Pottery Barn Kids. KidKraft : Known for its high-quality toys and furniture for kids, KidKraft creates products such as trains, dollhouses, and play kitchens, available in over 90 countries. The company focuses on blending traditional play elements with modern technological needs.

: Known for its high-quality toys and furniture for kids, KidKraft creates products such as trains, dollhouses, and play kitchens, available in over 90 countries. The company focuses on blending traditional play elements with modern technological needs. Crate and Barrel: A home furnishing retailer with a global presence, Crate and Barrel offers a wide range of contemporary and modern furniture, including for kids, and operates brands like Crate & Kids, CB2, and Hudson Grace.

Key Players

Williams Sonoma, Inc.

Million Dollar Baby Co.

Delta Children’s Products Corp.

KidKraft

Circu Magical Furniture

Crate and Barrel

Casa Kids

Rooms To Go

Hi-Interiors SRL

Koala

Conclusion

The Australia kids storage furniture market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by rising disposable incomes, the increasing humanization of children’s products, and heightened awareness among parents about safety and sustainability. As more households seek specialized, durable, and non-toxic furniture for children, demand for high-quality storage solutions is set to increase. The market’s rapid expansion is also facilitated by the growing influence of online and offline retail channels, with consumers increasingly gravitating toward furniture that offers both functional benefits and aesthetic appeal. With manufacturers responding to safety concerns and sustainability trends, the future of the kids storage furniture market in Australia looks promising, with substantial opportunities for growth in the coming years.